Simple blood test predicts dementia 15 years ahead, groundbreaking study find

A new study has put the spotlight on a blood test with the potential to predict the onset of dementia a staggering 15 years before any symptoms become clinically evident. This advancement may herald a new era in the early diagnosis and management of dementia.

The study, which owes its breakthrough to a blend of protein analysis and artificial intelligence (AI), was led by Professor Jianfeng Feng from the University of Warwick. The new predictive tool, he suggests, could be easily incorporated within healthcare systems, such as the NHS in the UK, and used by general practitioners as a routine screening method.

Largest dementia-related blood sample study at UK Biobank

The study stands tall among others due to its examination of the largest set of blood samples related to dementia research, hailing from the UK Biobank. The collected 52,645 blood samples, obtained between 2006 and 2010, were subsequently thawed and scrutinized 10 to 15 years later by a concerted effort between the University of Warwick and Fudan University in Shanghai.

When researchers turned their focus to the 1,417 individuals from the sample who later developed dementia, they identified dysregulation—a kind of imbalance—of certain protein biomarkers in their blood.

Overall, 11 proteins were homed in on as being exceptionally precise in anticipating future cases of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. These proteins, among them Gfap, Nefl, Gdf15, and Ltbp2, were present at elevated levels in individuals who eventually faced all kinds of dementia.

As per claims from the research teams involved, when this protein-oriented model is paired with more traditional risk measuring sticks—age, gender, level of education, and genetic risk factors—the accuracy of dementia prediction surpasses 90 percent. This finding unleashes the potential for these protein biomarkers to become part of widespread, community-based dementia screening initiatives.

Potential impact of protein-based diagnostic models

Professor Wei Cheng of Fudan University views this protein-based diagnostic model as a considerable breakthrough in the field, which could fundamentally change how dementia is predicted and managed.

Dementia, a condition marked by an ongoing decline in cognitive functioning, is among the leading causes of death and a significant challenge in the healthcare field in the UK and beyond.

With over 74,000 deaths in 2022 alone, it has cast a deep shadow on many lives. One of the core issues with dementia is the late or complete lack of diagnosis in many cases, which has profound implications for treatment and management.

Previous findings uncovered that a substantial number of people did not receive a diagnosis until a year or more after symptoms began to present themselves, with some waiting as many as three years.

Highlighting the gravity of early detection, health experts push for prompt recognition to offer vital support to those affected and optimize the effectiveness of potential treatments, like the promising drugs donanemab and lecanemab. It can slow the progression of diseases like Alzheimer's but is most effective in the early stages.

Dr. Richard Oakley from the Alzheimer's Society acknowledges the potential of this model to help health professionals identify individuals at risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Even though we stand at the precipice of this research with further exploration and validation needed, the implications are promising. This innovative approach could lay the groundwork for warding off dementia earlier and provide insights into affording an early and precise diagnosis for those at risk.