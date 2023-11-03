Sitting all day without any physical activity may cut down years from your life

Sitting all day at your desk in front of your screen without any exercise can have serious detrimental effects on your health, a new report suggests.

According to the report, those who sit at a place for 10-12 hours without any physical activity have higher risks of facing early death.

The findings of the study are based on several pieces of research conducted across universities. The sample for the same included 12,000 adults from Norway and Sweden who were aged 50 and older. Their levels of physical activity were correlated with their health status to find out if exercise could bring about changes in their otherwise inactive lifestyle.

The study found that people who sat in a place for 12 hours or more without any activity had a 38 percent increased chance of early death. However, the researchers do point out that this can be tackled to some extent.

According to them, as little as a 22-minute walk can help people reduce that risk considerably.

The side effects of sitting all day

Sitting all day in your chair without much movement can increase your risk of heart disease. (Image via freepik)

Sitting all day in a particular place without any physical activity can lead to several side effects. These side effects might vary from extremely minute to very serious ones.

As pointed out earlier, leading a sedentary lifestyle comes at the risk of facing early death. With that being said, there are several ways in which such a lifestyle can negatively impact your health.

Some of these include:

Can make you lazy: not being active and sitting all day in a place can make you lazy. It can sometimes also get in the way of you being able to undertake simple tasks in your everyday life.

Cancer: Some studies suggest a link between prolonged sitting and the development of certain types of cancer.

Heart attack/ stroke: people who sit in a place for long hours without any physical activity have a high chance of developing problems related to the heart. According to some experts strokes and heart attacks are quite common among people who lead a sedentary lifestyle.

Neck and back problems: when you sit for long hours at a place, it is not always possible to sit in an upright manner. There will be moments when you slouch, which when done over extended periods can lead to severe neck, shoulder, and back problems.

weight issues: sitting all day in a place for around 12 hours and more without any exercise or sufficient movement can lead to the accumulation of fat in the body. This can result in considerable weight gain over a period of time.

weakened leg muscles: while sitting, your legs are usually in a relaxed position. Keeping them suspended for long periods without any movement can lead to the weakening of the leg and hip muscles.

Anxiety and depression: Although there isn't sufficient data on the same, some people believe that there is a positive relationship between prolonged sitting and anxiety and depression.

Diabetes: Studies suggest that people who engage in prolonged sitting have a 112 per cent higher risk of having diabetes.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT): sitting all day in a place can sometimes cause a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.DVT is used to refer to blood clotting in the leg. Sometimes, this can travel to your lungs and cause an embolism. This can lead to serious health complications, sometimes even causing death.

Can reduce years from your life: Several recent researches point towards an increased chance of early death as a result of prolonged sitting.

As pointed out earlier, the negative effects of sitting all day can be dealt with a little bit of movement and physical exercise. According to the experts, a 22-minute walk daily can heavily impact a person's overall health and reduce their chances of early death.

Therefore, even if you are working for long hours sitting in a place, make sure that you are getting at least 25-30 minutes of physical activity per day.