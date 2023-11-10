6 reasons why applying sunscreen in winter is super important   

Applying sunscreen in winter is just as important as in summer, and for good reasons. No matter whether you are indoors or outdoors, wearing sunscreen offers several benefits and keeps your skin super healthy and away from problems.

Not only does wearing sunscreen in the winter protect your skin from sun rays, but it keeps the skin young and moisturized as well. Additionally, sunscreen during winter offers other benefits, too.

Read on to learn about some of the top reasons why you need to wear sunscreen in the winter season.

6 reasons why sunscreen in winter is a must

Here are the reasons why sunscreen for the winter season is important:

1. Sunscreen protects from UV rays

Applying sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays. (Image via Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

While the warm sun during the winter can feel great, harmful UV rays can still damage your skin. So, to protect your skin from the dangerous effects of UV radiation, sunscreen in winter is a must.

It doesn’t matter whether you are going out or are indoors, applying sunscreen should be a regular habit during those cold months.

2. It keeps the skin hydrated

Sunscreen keeps the skin hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Another great benefit of applying sunscreen in the winter is that it helps keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. The chilly wind during the winter season can increase skin dryness and cause redness and itching.

In some cases, dryness can even lead to serious skin issues, which may require medical treatment. Luckily, applying a good sunscreen can lock in moisture and keep your skin supple and hydrated.

3. Sunscreen prevents premature aging

Sunscreen protects the skin from premature aging. (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Wearing sunscreen in winter can keep your skin looking healthy and youthful. It can reduce premature aging like wrinkles, sagging and fine lines and keep your skin away from dryness and blemishes.

Hence, for this reason, sunscreen should be a must in your everyday skincare routine even in winter.

4. It reduces the risk of skin cancer

Sunscreen protects the skin from the risk of skin cancer. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Harmful UV rays, even in winter can cause extreme damage to your skin. It can lead to skin problems and even cause skin cancer if not looked at properly. Using a good-quality SPF every day ensures your skin is protected from any type of disease and cancer risk.

5. Sunscreen can reduce uneven skin tone

Sunscreen evens out uneven skin tone. (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

Sunscreen in winter can also even out uneven skin tone and give you a healthy complexion. That’s because regular application of sunscreen prevents dark spots and skin discoloration and helps maintain a more even skin tone.

6. It prevents sunburns

Sunscreen prevents painful sunburns. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

A sunburn, especially during the winter months, can be really uncomfortable and painful. It can lead to dry skin, which can further damage your skin barrier. To avoid these problems, however, the best you can do is apply SPF generously every day, even in the winter.

While long coats and scarves can safeguard your body from the harmful effects of the sun in winter, it is also crucial to wear sunscreen every day. When applying sunscreen in winter, make sure you apply it at least twice throughout the day, even when you are indoors.

Apply a good-quality SPF evenly to your face, and neck and use a SPF-based body lotion for other parts of your body as well.