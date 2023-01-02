6 Yoga Poses for Seasonal Depression

Yoga poses for seasonal depression can help you cope with that dull period of the year when you do not feel like doing anything.

Yoga may be helpful if you experience seasonal depression, especially if you're also susceptible to premenstrual syndrome. Recent research has linked premenstrual syndrome (PMS) to an increased risk of developing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

There's strong evidence that yoga can help alleviate the symptoms of PMS. Below, we will discuss some basic yoga poses for seasonal depression that you can do for relaxation and de-stressing.

You can also check out the following yoga poses to create and ideal evening routine.

Yoga Poses for Seasonal Depression

Some of the best yoga poses for seasonal depression are those that relieve muscle tension and make you feel calm and relaxed. Check out these six poses:

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is one of the best exercises to combat any kind of depression as it improves blood flow to the brain and rejuvenates it (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

The first of our yoga poses for seasonal depression is this wonderful asana that serves to rejuvenate the mind and release muscle tension.

Instructions:

Place your hands and feet on the floor in a table pose. The hands and feet represent the table's legs, while the back serves as the table's top.

Take some deep breaths. As you let out your breath, raise your hips while extending your knees and elbows. At this point, your body will assume the shape of a reverse 'V'.

It's best to stand with your feet parallel and hands shoulder distance apart. Your toes should face forward. The arms' inner creases should be in contact with the ears.

Relax into the adho mukha svanasana, and take some deep breaths. Maintain a fixation on your own navel.

As you let your breath out, come back to the table pose by bending your knees. Relax.

2) Bhujangasana

Second in our list of yoga poses for seasonal depression is the bhujangasana. It can benefit you with increased blood flow, reduced fatigue and stress, and pain relief in the neck and shoulders. As a bonus, it can also ease back discomfort.

Instructions:

Start by laying face down on the mat.

Place your palms face down directly under your shoulders. Make sure the arms are at your sides, and the elbows are bent back.

Maintaining a straight back and neck, focus your gaze on the floor.

Lift your chest off the ground as you inhale. Tuck your chin, and pull your shoulders back, making sure the lower ribs don't lift off the ground.

The neck should be at right angles to the body; don't strain to look upward. Look down.

Once you've gotten into the habit of striking the pose, you can increase the benefits by holding it for longer by straightening your arms and rolling your head back as far as it will go.

3) Ananda Balasana

Yoga is a great way to boost your physical and mental energy levels (Image via Pexels/Koolshooters)

This is one of the best yoga poses for seasonal depression that you can do. You can expect to feel a nice stretch in the inner thighs, hamstrings, and groin from this posture. Its calming effects extend beyond just alleviating stress and fatigue.

Instructions:

Get into a neutral spine position by lying on your back on the mat.

In this position, the legs are lifted while the hips remain on the ground. It's important to keep the back flat on the mat.

The feet should be pointed straight up.

Do that by encircling the big toes with your index fingers and gently pulling down. If you do so, you will be able to relax your hips and draw your knees up to your chest.

Just chill out, and take some deep breaths. Feel free to savor the hamstring stretch.

Make yourself comfortable on the floor, and lie back. Become a happy baby once again.

4) Malasana

It's recommended for those who spend long periods seated, as it helps stretch the hips and groin. One of the best yoga poses for seasonal depression, it strengthens the feet and ankles and helps relax the muscles of the lower body.

Instructions:

Keep your feet hip-width apart as you stand on the mat.

To squat fully, bend both knees, and bring the butt down towards the floor.

The toes can be turned slightly outward.

Create the prayer gesture known as the anjali mudra by bringing the palms of your upper arms together.

Holding your hands in a heart center position with forearms parallel to the floor is optimal. The elbows should apply pressure to the knees, causing them to open wider.

Maintain an upright position, with the spine long and shoulders back and down from the ears.

Take five deep breaths, and straighten the legs to release.

5) Reclined Butterfly Pose

This is one of the best yoga poses for seasonal depression that you can do. This pose helps relieve stress and anxiety and helps to unwind and relax. It's also a wonderful hip and chest opener and helps increase hip mobility.

Instructions:

Sit up straight, and bend your legs in front of you, touching your feet sole to sole.

Relax your hands to your sides or lie them flat on your stomach as you slowly slide down your back.

Relax after a few deep breaths in the pose.

Put a pillow under your head to give it some extra support and comfort.

6) Viparita Karani

Perform yoga regularly to combat any kind of depression (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Last in our list of yoga poses for seasonal depression is the viparita karani asana, which is a great asana to relieve stress and tension. This is one of the best bedtime yoga poses, as it can help you relax and unwind after a long day.

Instructions:

Placing your left side against a wall while sitting, lie flat on your back with your legs propped up against the wall.

With the hips as close to wall as possible, keep your hands in a relaxed position.

Put your head back, close your eyes, and unwind.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned yoga poses for seasonal depression to relieve your muscles and get that feel-good effect post exercise. For more such yoga asanas, check out these peaceful yoga exercises to help relax the mind.

Poll : 0 votes