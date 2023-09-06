Skin-Care Breakfast: Another TikTok Fails?

A good start to the day can be associated with your breakfast. With the skin-care breakfast, you can have gleaming skin too. This viral skin-care breakfast from Tiktok has been getting all the attention lately. This new way of taking care of skin has been supported by many skincare enthusiasts.

Various foods like Miso broth, salmon, oatmeal, and yogurt provide you with the charm after your morning "skin-care breakfast".

The effectiveness of this skin-care breakfast has been backed by various skin-care enthusiasts. They say that this breakfast is as effective as cosmetics. They help you in removing the imperfections.

The Rise of Skin-Care Breakfast

A skin-care breakfast can provide you with the nutrions and the taste (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

On TikTok, many enthusiasts have shown their interest in this skin-care breakfast. They believe that this could be a new strategy to take care of our skin. This trend is more about adding rich vitamins and proteins to your diet during your breakfast.

Adding nutritious food to your diet can easily help you get glowing skin. In addition to this, having such a rich breakfast can also help you with a healthy life ahead.

This trend made headlines after a video posted by TikTok user Alice C Sun, who struggled with dry skin. In order to fight her dry skin problems, Alice decided to start her day with a breakfast that consisted of miso soup, crispy salmon, kimchi, shredded cabbage, rice, and cucumber. This being a very nutrition-rich breakfast, it also provides you with the tastes. This keeps your skin hydrated and contributes to making your skin more elegant.

She claimed blemish-free skin is due to the high protein and probiotic content in these foods. This video got attention quickly, gaining nearly 600,000 views. With the overwhelming response, she further shared various skin-care dishes, including peach and mushroom smoothies, flower syrups, and lemon mocktails.

Other upholders of this "Skin-Care Breakfast"

Alice C Sun is not the only one who is talking about this breakfast schedule. There have been many other influencers like Isabelle Lux who came up with a special glowing skin yogurt that includes coconut, pumpkin, and chia seeds with the goodness of berries and probiotics.

One other social media user @lifewithmills came up with oat flakes, claiming that they can help you reduce acne and with some time, get rid of them.

Understanding the science behind this

Now, considering all this limelight to the skin-care breakfast, one big question that comes to our mind is whether are these actually beneficial to us. Shedding light on this, various experts have said that with these nutritious diets one's health can improve but this is no solution to improve your skin radiance.

According to Dermatologist Natalia Spierings:

"There is no evidence in the science to support the use of any specific food to benefit skin, there is no specific food or thing someone can do to improve their skin 'from within' – aside from stop smoking if you smoke"

She further clarified that consuming junk food may contribute to having a negative impact on your skin but consuming these breakfasts may not be the solution to gain the fabled radiance. To get such results, living a healthy lifestyle is the key.

Another nutrition expert, Dr. Kellyann Petrucci emphasized that food is not the only factor for healthy skin. To this, he added:

"There is a link between the health of your gut, especially your microbiome, and the health of your skin. So if you're struggling with pesky skin-related issues that aren't responding to topical solutions, looking inward is always a good idea. And healing your gut is the first step."

Dr. Kellyman emphasized gut health. She stated that consuming gut-friendly food can help you with enhancing skin health.

In addition to this, there are some foods that are to be avoided like sugary and foods with high carb content. They lead to unusual spikes in the blood sugar levels.

A healthy diet is only beneficial for your overall well-being (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Thus, a 'skincare diet' may sound enticing and might come with high nutritional values but it is solely not responsible for you to have a miraculous skin. If you are facing skin problems it is better to take help from a dermatologist.

Simply implementing skin-care breakfasts is not going to make your skin different. A healthy lifestyle with some good skin care habits can help you achieve radiant and glowing skin.