Skip cold plunge – Toji Onsen therapy from Japan is the new go-to wellness practice

If you have never heard about Toji onsen bath, then this would be something new to try. Japanese have treasured onsen hot springs for centuries for their therapeutic properties and built bathhouses around them for public use.

Bathing in a Toji onsen is a time-honored Japanese custom that remains an integral part of the culture today. The soothing waters provide the perfect remedy for the stresses of modern life. Immersing yourself in an onsen lets you slow down, unwind, and feel totally rejuvenated.

What is Toji Onsen Therapy?

Kind of like hot water bath (Image via Vecteezy)

Toji is a kind of therapy where you take a trip to a hot spring. It could be for a few days to a week. You get to relax in hot water rich with minerals. People in Japan used to, and still do, take these trips for a nice rest after a hard day's work. Over time, they noticed it wasn't just about chilling out. Their bodies felt better too.

What happens there? You'll be soaking in warm water, have some good food, enjoy peace and quiet, and take a break from your screens. The waters in different springs have different minerals. The minerals get into your body when you bathe and start doing good work for your health. And hey, they've even packaged these minerals.

The Good Stuff: Benefits of Onsen Therapy

Helps in relaxing your sore muscles (Image via Unsplash/ Ben lim)

Relaxing in a Toji hot spring has some really great perks. Here are a few:

Better blood flow: The minerals you soak in helps your blood flow better. This can aid healing in your muscles, bones and joints. Weight Loss: Being in hot water speeds up your metabolism, which can help with shedding those extra pounds. Healing: The special minerals found in these springs can fix many health issues. Some springs are even known to help with specific conditions such as menstrual disorders, anemia, joint pain, muscle pain, nerve pain and even skin issues. Stress Reduction: There's nothing quite like a soak in hot water to relax your muscles and to help you unwind. The peaceful environment also helps your mind take a break from the daily grind. Beautiful Skin: The warm water cleans your skin, opens up your pores and lets the minerals in. Regular dips can lead to healthier, glowing skin. Better Sleep: By helping your muscles relax and clearing your mind, Onsen therapy helps you get a good night’s sleep. Anti-Aging: The antioxidants in the minerals protect your skin, keeping it youthful for longer.

Types of Onsen

Hot springs can vary based on their dominant minerals. Some springs are rich in sulfur, some in iron, while others in sodium bicarbonate, and each has its unique health benefits. For example, sulfur-rich springs can help with chronic bronchitis, high blood pressure, and diabetes, while springs high in iron are beneficial for people with anemia and menstrual disorders.

If you ever travel to Japan, you know what activity to put on your to-do list. But for now, perhaps it’s time to bring a taste of that tradition into your own routine. Toji Onsen therapy is not only a relaxing retreat but also a potential solution to various health issues.

From better blood flow and weight loss to stress reduction and better sleep, it’s clear that a routine Onsen therapy ritual could be a game-changer for many. And we could all use a little more relaxation and healing in our lives.