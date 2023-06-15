Sleeping apart, growing together: Exploring the advantages of sleep divorce

Sharing a bed with a partner can be a wonderful experience, but for some couples, the idea of sleep divorce is becoming increasingly appealing.

It refers to the practice of sleeping separately from one's partner to achieve better quality sleep. While this arrangement may seem unconventional, it's gaining popularity, with nearly one in four couples opting for separate sleeping spaces.

In this article, we explore the meaning of it, its benefits and how couples can make it work.

Sleep divorce meaning

Sleep divorce involves sleeping in separate beds or rooms to address issues that hinder restful sleep.

It can stem from various factors, including snoring, frequent tossing and turning, differing temperature preferences or presence of sleep disorders like restless leg syndrome or night terrors.

The primary goal is to prioritize quality sleep, recognizing that a well-rested individual contributes to a healthier relationship.

How common is sleep divorce?

It can strengthen the bond between partners. (Alex Green/Pexels)

The prevalence of sleep divorce is on the rise, with approximately one in four couples opting for separate sleeping arrangements.

Furthermore, nearly half of all couples express their willingness to try it. This growing trend highlights the importance individuals place on obtaining sufficient, uninterrupted sleep to enhance their overall well-being.

Sleep divorce benefits

Contrary to its negative connotation, sleeping in separate beds can strengthen the bond between partners and foster intimacy.

Adequate sleep has been linked to improved communication, reduced conflict and decreased irritability in relationships. Research from The Ohio State University suggests that prioritizing sleep can positively impact relationship health over time.

By acknowledging the significance of restful sleep and addressing sleep-related issues, couples can create an environment conducive to emotional closeness and harmony.

Improved sleep quality becomes even more crucial when considering individual sleep disorders or disruptive behaviors that affect partners. Sleep divorce allows individuals to manage these challenges effectively, preventing resentment from accumulating due to interrupted sleep.

Moreover, couples with conflicting work schedules or those adjusting to the demands of new parenthood can alternate responsibility for sleep-related duties, ensuring that at least one person obtains a full night's rest.

Making sleep divorce work

Open and honest communication is key. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

When considering sleeping in separate beds, open and honest communication is paramount.

Discuss the reasons behind the decision, and determine whether it will be a temporary or long-term arrangement. Having a shared narrative will help couples explain their choice to the others, including children or friends who may offer judgments or concerns.

To maintain a sense of intimacy and connection, it's crucial to establish alternative touchpoints throughout the day. Find dedicated moments for contact and emotional closeness, like snuggling on the couch after dinner or sharing a catch-up session before retiring to separate beds. Intentionally creating opportunities for quality time will help prevent feelings of disconnection over time.

Additionally, addressing sexual intimacy is essential. Instead of relying on spontaneous encounters in bed, schedule dedicated time for intimacy. Shifting away from the expectation of sex while in bed together can lead to a more intentional and fulfilling sexual experience. Consider arranging "sexy sleepovers" or planning intimate moments that deviate from the traditional nighttime routine.

It's vital for couples to engage in open dialogue and find compromises if they have differing views on sleeping together or separately. Recognize that neither option is objectively superior, and the ultimate goal is to find out what works best for both individuals.

Sleep divorce, while gaining popularity, is not a one-size-fits-all solution for couples. By prioritizing quality sleep, couples can improve their overall well-being and relationship health.

It offers an opportunity for partners to address sleep-related issues and nurture emotional closeness in alternative ways. Open communication, intentional time for intimacy and finding compromises are essential in making it a successful arrangement.

Eventually, the key lies in understanding and respecting each other's needs and creating a sleep environment that fosters rest, happiness and connection.

