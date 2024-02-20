Sleepless nights? Women could be facing a 75% higher risk of heart disease

In a busy world where time is in short supply, women often resort to trimming their sleep hours to make room for more tasks. Though it might seem like a manageable compromise, this pattern could have dire implications for their heart health—especially for those progressing through their mid-life years.

It's underlined by a ground-breaking study that suggests that women who sleep less than five hours per night could see a dramatic 75 percent increase in their risk of heart disease.

Why less than five hours of sleep is dangerous

Sleeping less than 5 hours can be very dangerous to your heart (Image via Unsplash/ Kinga Howard)

This major study shared in the American Heart Association’s journal, Circulation, was conducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. They looked closely at nearly 3,000 women, aged between 42 and 52, over 22 long years, keeping an eye on their sleep routines and heart health.

It appears that about 55 percent of these women get around six hours and 30 minutes of sleep each night. However, a startling 14 percent mentioned they regularly managed with less than five hours of sleep. This latter group, as the study highlights, found their risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other heart-related diseases jumping by 72 percent compared to those who got more than six hours of sleep regularly.

The scenario is even more alarming for women who faced insomnia symptoms more than three times every week and slept less than five hours on average. These women saw their chances of heart disease climb to a staggering 75 percent higher than their well-rested counterparts.

Why does losing sleep have such a hefty impact on heart health?

Quality sleep is essential (Image via Unsplash/ Kinga Howard)

The research team suggests several reasons. Firstly, not getting enough sleep can cause blood pressure to rise. It can also kick start insulin resistance—both of which are not good news for the heart as they can harm the blood vessels.

Another side effect of skimping on sleep is gaining weight, which further complicates heart health. When you're tired, your body struggles to correctly signal when you're hungry and when you're full, which often leads to eating more than needed.

This situation isn't getting any better with age. Other studies have shown that both sleep problems and heart health tend to get worse as adults hit middle age. Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising everyone to aim for at least seven hours of sleep a night, it seems a good chunk of the U.S. population finds this goal hard to hit.

Interestingly, younger folks are now realizing that they might need even more than the recommended seven hours to feel completely rested.

A lack of deep, quality sleep can also dent both our body's and mind's well-being. Considering heart disease remains the number one killer of women—as reported by the CDC in 2021, causing about 1 in every 5 female deaths—it’s a wake-up call (no pun intended) to take our sleeping routines seriously.

Shortchanging ourselves on sleep to meet the demands of our busy lives might seem like a small price to pay at the moment. However, this study serves as a reminder of the long-term consequences these decisions can have on our health, particularly for women navigating through their mid-life years.

Taking steps to ensure a full and restful night's sleep isn't just about feeling better in the morning—it's about safeguarding our hearts for years to come.