Smart Drugs and Performance: Study Reveals Surprising Findings

Smart drugs, also known as cognitive enhancers, have gained popularity among individuals seeking to enhance their focus and cognitive performance. However, new research conducted by the University of Cambridge and the University of Melbourne suggests that these drugs may not actually improve performance and productivity as expected. In fact, they may even inhibit the abilities of neurotypical individuals.

The Study: Complex Tasks and Cognitive Enhancers

The research comprised four double-blind, randomized trials involving 40 healthy participants who were administered one of three widely used cognitive enhancers. (Anna Shvets/ Pexels)

The study involved four double-blinded, randomized trials with 40 healthy participants who were given one of three popular smart drugs (methylphenidate, modafinil, or dextroamphetamine) or a placebo. Unlike previous studies that focused on simpler cognitive tasks, this research utilized more complex activities that closely resemble the challenges faced in daily life.

The participants were tasked with solving the Knapsack Optimisation Problem, which required them to allocate items of different weights and values into a virtual knapsack to maximize its overall value. The results revealed that participants taking smart drugs experienced slight decreases in accuracy and efficiency while investing more time and effort compared to those on the placebo.

For example, when participants took methylphenidate, they took approximately 50% longer to complete the knapsack problem compared to when they were given a placebo. Interestingly, participants who initially performed well without the drugs demonstrated a significant decrease in performance and productivity when they took the drugs. On the other hand, those who performed poorly in the placebo condition occasionally exhibited slight improvements after taking a drug.

Implications for High Performers: Erratic Thinking and Decreased Productivity

According to Professor Peter Bossaerts from the University of Cambridge, these findings raise concerns about the actual impact of smart drugs on individuals without attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). While the drugs did increase motivation and effort, they also led to more erratic thinking, as observed through the precision of the knapsack task used in the study.

Dr. Elizabeth Bowman, the lead author of the study, emphasizes that more research is needed to determine the effects of these drugs on neurotypical individuals when performing complex tasks in their everyday lives. The study's results suggest that pharmaceutical enhancers may lead to individuals exerting more effort while producing lower-quality work over a longer period of time.

Examining Different Smart Drugs

It is worth mentioning that drugs such as methylphenidate, modafinil, and dextroamphetamine have legitimate medical applications and are prescribed to individuals diagnosed with ADHD. (Anna Shvets/ Pexels)

It is important to note that drugs like methylphenidate, modafinil, and dextroamphetamine have legitimate medical uses and are prescribed for individuals with ADHD. However, the growing trend of non-prescribed use among students and professionals raises concerns about the potential risks and limited benefits of these substances.

As society continues to search for ways to enhance cognitive abilities, it is crucial to approach the use of smart drugs with caution. Rather than relying on pharmacological solutions, individuals can explore alternative strategies such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, getting adequate sleep, practicing mindfulness, and adopting effective study or work techniques. Furthermore, more research is needed to fully understand the potential risks and benefits of smart drugs, especially in non-medical contexts.

While smart drugs may be viewed as a means to enhance cognitive performance, this recent study suggests that they may not actually improve productivity and can lead to erratic thinking, particularly in neurotypical individuals.

The findings highlight the need for further research into the effects of these drugs on the minds and decision-making abilities of users without ADHD. It is important for individuals to consider the potential risks and limited benefits associated with smart drugs and explore alternative methods to optimize their performance in a safe and healthy manner.

