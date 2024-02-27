Smartwatch could be a game-changer for depression care, study reveals

In a significant shift in mental health treatment, new research suggests that the smartwatch on your wrist could have the potential to transform care for depression.

Northeastern University's assistant professor of applied psychology, Joshua Curtiss, underscored the value of wearables for mental health professionals, in an article co-authored by him in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The original source of this discussion can be read on Northeastern News.

Smartwatches poised to revolutionize depression treatment, say experts

Track's patienti's mental health (Image via Unsplash/Stefano Polio)

Smartwatches can track physical activity, sleep and even heart rate variability. These features can serve a dual purpose.

Beyond their typical use for fitness tracking, they might give clinicians a picture of a patient's mental health. The insight could enable personalized treatment for individuals dealing with depression.

The study used anonymized data from patients at Massachusetts General Hospital. They wore the Empatica E3 wristband, which can track a range of physiological indicators like movement and heart rate.

Depression can affect people in different ways. Some might sleep too much or too little, while others may move less or avoid social interaction, symptoms these high-tech watches can monitor.

One striking advantage of smartwatches is their ability to provide objective data about symptoms. For instance, they can detect changes in how much someone is moving or socializing by tracking how often they use text messaging apps.

However, the use of this technology doesn't mean ignoring what the patient says, nor does it override what clinicians observe. It's about adding another layer of information.

If a smartwatch shows less physical activity, it could hint at symptoms like fatigue. Clinicians could bring that up with the patient, fostering a dialogue about their wellbeing.

Using technology for personalized care

Uses real-life example (Image via Unsplash/Luca Bravo)

Remembering and reporting everything accurately is tough, even more so when dealing with mental health issues.

Patients may forget, become used to their distress or grow tired of answering questionnaires. Wearable technology can help fill those gaps with its continuous tracking.

The article in the NEJM details a real-life example of a patient, who claimed that he was more active, sociable and had been sleeping well, but the data from his smartwatch showed irregular sleep patterns.

On discussing the discrepancy, Joe acknowledged that he had only slept well the previous night. The revelation allowed the clinician to address Joe's sleep concerns directly.

Tailoring treatment is where this technology shines. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, precise data from wearables can help deliver personalized care. That can guide the selection of specific therapy techniques suited to an individual's needs.

However, the use of wearable technology is voluntary. It's crucial for patients to have conversations with their clinicians about the benefits and drawbacks so they can make informed choices.

Adoption of smartwatches in mental health care presents a two-fold benefit: reducing the reliance on self-reported symptoms and enabling clinicians to get a current view of a patient's mental health status quickly.

As technology advances and understanding deepens, wearables like smartwatches might soon offer a helping hand to those navigating the challenges of depression.