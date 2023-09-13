Smelling this essential oil can activate your hair follicles, according to new study

There's an intriguing new study making waves in the field of hair follicles. In an exciting breakthrough, a recent study published in the prestigious journal New Scientist has uncovered a potential link between smelling sandalwood and hair follicle activation.

The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University of Manchester, highlights the role of an olfactory receptor known as OR2AT4 in promoting hair growth. The findings open up new possibilities for harnessing the power of scent to combat hair loss.

Promising study reveals potential of sandalwood scented oil in activating hair follicles

The smell of sandalwood activates OR2AT4 receptor. (Image via Unsplash/Joao Guimaraes)

Traditionally associated with the detection of odors, olfactory receptors are now known to exist in various parts of the body, including the skin around hair follicles, where they help facilitate various physiological responses.

The team of researchers, led by Ralf Paus, a notable hair growth specialist, reasoned that if activating the OR2AT4 receptor could promote tissue repair in wounds, it might also play a role in hair growth.

The study procedure and findings

Hormones play a vital role in hair growth (Image via Unsplash / Tim Mossholder)

To test this hypothesis, the researchers obtained samples of human scalp tissue from volunteers who had undergone facelift procedures.

These samples were then immersed in a synthetic sandalwood odorant for a period of six days. Synthetic sandalwood was selected due to its high likelihood of binding to the OR2AT4 receptor.

The study results were remarkable. The researchers observed a significant increase of 25 to 30 percent in the secretion of a growth hormone in the scalp tissue exposed to the sandalwood odorant.

This finding strongly suggests that the hormone plays a pivotal role in promoting hair growth. Additionally, the binding of the scent and receptor resulted in a delay in the natural death of cells involved in hair formation, indicating a longer growth phase for the hair.

The implications of this research are significant

Smelling essential oils is also known as olfactotherapy (Image via Unsplash/Suad Kamardeen)

Ralf Paus, one of the lead researchers, notes that they have shown for the first time that a human organ can be regulated by a simple, widely-used odorant.

This discovery has the potential to pave the way for new hair growth treatments based on what the researchers have coined as "olfactotherapy."

By applying the synthetic sandalwood scent to the scalp, it may be possible to activate the OR2AT4 receptor and stimulate hair follicles, promoting hair growth.

Using a natural sandalwood essential oil is important (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

It's important to note that the study used synthetic sandalwood. The researchers emphasize that natural sandalwood scent may have a different structure and, therefore, may not yield the same effect.

Further research is needed to understand the full implications of these findings and to explore the development of treatments leveraging the power of scent to activate hair follicles.

These findings offer a new perspective on the interconnectivity between the sense of smell and physiological responses like hair growth. Ongoing research in this area may lay the foundation for innovative and accessible treatments that harness the power of fragrance to activate hair follicles.

However, more studies are necessary to fully understand the mechanisms behind olfactory receptor activation and to explore the potential of scent-based therapies. As researchers continue to unravel the complex relationship between our sense of smell and hair growth, the future of hair loss treatments could be inherently aromatic.