Smelling ripe fruit might slow down cancer, new research reveals

Have you ever thought that how a thing smells could change how our cancer genes work? It sounds a bit strange, doesn't it? But new studies show exactly that.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten scientists across the world interested in our sense of smell, leading to many discoveries. They've started looking at how smelling different things can change what our genes do, not just in our nose but all around our body. And the results are pretty surprising, to put it lightly.

Among the cool things they found is the fact that these smells can get our genes working differently even in parts of our body that have nothing to do with smelling. This has the scientists excited about how they might use smells to help people with health problems.

The surprising power of fruit scents: could they slow cancer growth?

A chemical called diacetyl is found in the ripe fruit (Image via Unsplash)

One of these studies focused on a chemical called diacetyl. This chemical is found in the smell of fruits that are ripening and some foods. When they used this smell on fruit flies, mice, and human cells, they saw that it changed how genes worked, especially in important organs like the brain and lungs.

You might be wondering, why should we care about this? Diacetyl does something that's kind of similar to what treatments for cancer do. Those treatments, called histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, can slow down the work of cancer cells and make them less harmful.

Natural compounds are helpful for the body (Image via Unsplash/ Dana Devolk)

One compound in the smell of ripening fruit acts similar to cancer treatments? Yep, that's right! Potentially, this could mean we might discover new ways to fight cancer and other sicknesses that impact the brain and nerves.

However, despite these exciting findings, the use of diacetyl isn't all rainbows and sunshine. It's been linked to a severe lung disease called obliterative bronchiolitis. This means that there's a lot more to figure out before these smells can be used safely as a way to treat people.

This research also serves as a reminder of how much we need to understand about the safety of lots of chemicals we encounter daily. These chemicals aren't just found in a science lab – we're also exposed to them through our food and the air around us, thanks to plants and microbes.

Aside from the possibilities for treating sicknesses, this research might also lead to changes in how we deal with chemicals in our food and farming. That's because the research shows that plants also respond to the chemicals around them.

The idea that the smell of ripe fruit could help fight diseases is fascinating. But it also illustrates how intricate our relationship with the natural world is.

Compounds that give our fruits their lovely fragrance might be a part of creating amazing new treatments one day. However, it remains crucial to ensure that such treatments are safe and effective.

So, while more research and study are needed in this field, the day may not be too far when the daily aroma of your breakfast bowl of fruit does more than just awaken your senses – it could also help in keeping you healthy. But until then, scientists have their work cut out, unraveling the remarkable mysteries of the sense of smell and understanding its effects beyond our noses.