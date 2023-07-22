Soft hiking: These TikTokers wanted it, got 10 billion views

Two creators on TikTok have gone viral for coming up with an interesting version of hiking called soft-hiking. The activity is a part of the now famous trend on social media #softlife, which aims at encouraging people to prioritize relaxation and reduce stress.

The motive of the movement is to help people recognize the importance of protecting their peace. The soft life trend has given way to other innovative campaigns like #quietluxury- a practice that involves purchasing expensive yet simple objects for lifestyle and home decor.

Soft hiking has gained momentum since it was introduced and for good reasons.

Soft hiking breaks the internet with whopping 10 billion views on TikTok

According to "soft hiking" term creators Hird and Thornton, the concept aims to help people prioritize peace of mind over deadlines. (Image via CNBC)

TikTok users Emily Thornton and Lucy Hird are the originators of the term “soft hiking.” That happened when they realized that they always struggled with completing a hike rather than enjoying the experience.

The two roommates from Manchester, UK had first decided to complete hikes together during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, pretty soon, they realized that as they paid more attention to finishing a hike in record time, it became a mundane activity. It was this realization that made them come up with the new notion of the term.

Thornton told CNBC Make It that although it was a “bit impromptu” for them, they realized that they “were on the same page” about enjoying going on walks and hiking. It was at this point that they thought of a “softer” and more light-hearted version of the activity, hence 'soft hiking'.

Having known each other for more than ten years, Thornton and Hird launched their joint TikTok account, named “Soft Girls Who Hike.” There, the two friends detailed their hiking experiences together, sharing many interesting trails with their followers.

The account has now garnered thousands of followers and ten billion views on the platform, making the term massively viral.

What is soft hiking, and how to do it?

As Hird puts it, “Soft hiking is being soft with yourself,” without it being solely about walking more or less or even going down an easier trail.

According to her definition of the term, it's supposed to be different for everyone. It's, in essence, for the duo, about truly enjoying the journey and connecting with nature than making it to the end of a competitive activity.

The concept of “soft hiking” is to have a peaceful hiking experience and to prioritize one’s wellness. It may involve the following:

Not being too pushy with oneself

Always making the body feel heard

Taking breaks when required

Pausing to notice things around that appeal to one's senses

Making sure one is well-fed and hydrated

Thornton and Hird say that their soft hikes usually last for about 7-8 hours. It includes a breakfast schedule before departure. and they also make sure to pack lunch for their hike.

Additionally, they make sure to stop along their way to observe, learn and admire different structures they come across on their path.

The two friends have also taken to arranging group hikes to connect with people who share similar interests. However, they have decided to not monetize their movement if it does not align with their value system.

They have received an enormous amount of positive feedback from their followers with regard to how their idea has influenced people’s perspective towards hiking.