Spotting the culprits: 13 foods known to cause bloating

Have you ever finished a meal only to feel like you have swallowed a balloon? Bloating is a common condition, causing discomfort and a feeling of fullness in the belly.

If that sounds familiar, it might be due to what you are eating. Here are a few foods known to swell your belly. Let's dive in to get a better understanding, for your tummy's sake.

Foods that can cause bloating

Here are 13 of them:

1) Beans

Sugar and fiber in beans might cause an upset belly. (Image via Vecteezy)

Beans have all that good protein and carbs, but they also got sugars and fibers the body cannnot process. This stuff goes through the digestive system, causing bloating.

2) Lentils

Soaking the lentils before cooking can help digestion. (Image via Vecteezy)

Just like beans, lentils carry sugars that can bloat you up. But check it out - soaking or sprouting them before cooking can help.

3) Broccoli and other vegetables

Vegetables tend to cause digestive troubles. (Image via Vecteezy)

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage - they are good for you - but they can also puff you up. Cooking them can lessen the effect, though.

4) Onions

Try taking a break from onions by replacing them with green onions. (Image via Vecteezy)

They are a flavorful staple in many kitchens but can also stir up gas, leading to bloating. Consider trying chives or green onions as a replacement.

5) Garlic

Garlic does not suit the digestive system well for everyone. (Image via Vecteezy)

No doubt it's tasty, but garlic might puff you up. If it's a problem, switch it up with other herbs like thyme, parsley, chives or basil.

6) Sugar alcohols

Excess sugar can cause stomach upset (Image via Vecteezy)

Crazy but true, sugar-free things and gum might make you blow up. They got sugar alcohols - stuff like xylitol, sorbitol and mannitol - which get the belly bacteria hyper, triggering bloating, gas and even diarrhea. Try using healthier alternatives like stevia instead.

7) Wheat

Swapping wheat for other grains can help keep you healthy. (Image via Vecteezy)

Packed with fiber, wheat might bloat you up. Swapping it for easier-to-digest grains like rice or oats can help.

8) Rye

Rye consumption needs to be monitored for keeping digestion healthy. (Image via Vecteezy)

Rye bread, cause of its fiber, might puff up some folks. Trying lighter bread like spelt might be easier on the stomach.

9) Barley

Fiber-rich makes digestion difficult (Image via Vecteezy)

Full of fiber, barley can make the belly feel gassy and bloated.

10) Apples

Apples need to be consumed cautiously as they might cause digestive trouble. (Image via Vecteezy)

Delicious and healthy, apples can also causethat familiar post-snack bloat. Cooking the apples can reduce this effect, though.

11) Pears

Pear consumption can cause gut issues (Image via Vecteezy)

Like apples, pears have compounds that can trigger bloating. Try them cooked or canned as a substitute.

12) Soft drinks

Sodas can make your belly expand (Image via Vecteezy)

These drinks are full of gas bubbles that can make your belly blow up. Instead, have some water, herbal teas, or other drinks without the fizz.

13) Beer

Carbon dioxide causes the belly to be filled with gas (Image via Vecteezy)

As with soft drinks, beer can cause bloating. Beer contains gas (carbon dioxide) and fermentable carbs that can puff up the stomach. Opt for less carbonated alcoholic beverages like red or white wine.

Managing bloating

Eating pattern can prevent bloating (Image via Vecteezy)

Some foods might puff your stomach up, but do not sweat. A lot of people get a bit bloated, and it's something you can usually fix with a few tweaks to what you munch on.

Eat slowly; chew well, and avoid talking while eating. Go for some gentler eats if the regular ones are messing with your tummy. If bloating has got you down a lot or feels way too much, get a check-up with a doctor.

Its' vital to remember everyone is different. Many people handle these foods just fine, but some might get bloated after consuming them.

Remember, it's all about tuning into your body and switching things up if you need to. Might even need to check with a doctor. Eating's gotta be fun, right? You should not always be dealing with a puffed-up belly.

Get smart with what you eat, and you can keep your stomach happy, and avoid that annoying bloat.