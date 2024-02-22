Spotting the culprits: 13 foods known to cause bloating

Have you ever finished a meal only to feel like you have swallowed a balloon? Bloating is a common condition, causing discomfort and a feeling of fullness in the belly.
If that sounds familiar, it might be due to what you are eating. Here are a few foods known to swell your belly. Let's dive in to get a better understanding, for your tummy's sake.
Foods that can cause bloating
Here are 13 of them:
1) Beans
Beans have all that good protein and carbs, but they also got sugars and fibers the body cannnot process. This stuff goes through the digestive system, causing bloating.
2) Lentils
Just like beans, lentils carry sugars that can bloat you up. But check it out - soaking or sprouting them before cooking can help.
3) Broccoli and other vegetables
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage - they are good for you - but they can also puff you up. Cooking them can lessen the effect, though.
4) Onions
They are a flavorful staple in many kitchens but can also stir up gas, leading to bloating. Consider trying chives or green onions as a replacement.
5) Garlic
No doubt it's tasty, but garlic might puff you up. If it's a problem, switch it up with other herbs like thyme, parsley, chives or basil.
6) Sugar alcohols
Crazy but true, sugar-free things and gum might make you blow up. They got sugar alcohols - stuff like xylitol, sorbitol and mannitol - which get the belly bacteria hyper, triggering bloating, gas and even diarrhea. Try using healthier alternatives like stevia instead.
7) Wheat
Packed with fiber, wheat might bloat you up. Swapping it for easier-to-digest grains like rice or oats can help.
8) Rye
Rye bread, cause of its fiber, might puff up some folks. Trying lighter bread like spelt might be easier on the stomach.
9) Barley
Full of fiber, barley can make the belly feel gassy and bloated.
10) Apples
Delicious and healthy, apples can also causethat familiar post-snack bloat. Cooking the apples can reduce this effect, though.
11) Pears
Like apples, pears have compounds that can trigger bloating. Try them cooked or canned as a substitute.
12) Soft drinks
These drinks are full of gas bubbles that can make your belly blow up. Instead, have some water, herbal teas, or other drinks without the fizz.
13) Beer
As with soft drinks, beer can cause bloating. Beer contains gas (carbon dioxide) and fermentable carbs that can puff up the stomach. Opt for less carbonated alcoholic beverages like red or white wine.
Managing bloating
Some foods might puff your stomach up, but do not sweat. A lot of people get a bit bloated, and it's something you can usually fix with a few tweaks to what you munch on.
Eat slowly; chew well, and avoid talking while eating. Go for some gentler eats if the regular ones are messing with your tummy. If bloating has got you down a lot or feels way too much, get a check-up with a doctor.
Its' vital to remember everyone is different. Many people handle these foods just fine, but some might get bloated after consuming them.
Remember, it's all about tuning into your body and switching things up if you need to. Might even need to check with a doctor. Eating's gotta be fun, right? You should not always be dealing with a puffed-up belly.
Get smart with what you eat, and you can keep your stomach happy, and avoid that annoying bloat.