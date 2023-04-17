Starbucks Olive oil mixed coffee could cause explosive diarrhea & other health issues

Starbucks' newly launched olive oil mixed coffee, the Oleato collection, faced controversy and provoked curiosity among customers.

The controversy started when a Reddit post titled “Olive oil drinks” by a Starbucks barista went viral, and people started posting negative reviews about the drink. Many coffee lovers simply did not like the idea of putting olive oil in coffee, while others who tasted it had nothing but negative reviews about the drink.

The Oleato collection was introduced as “Coffee Meets Olive Oil” and popped up in a few Starbucks chains on February 21.

Starbucks Oleato collection: What exactly is it?

According to the coffee giant:

"Coffee and olives are not as different as they seem. From the cafes of Milan to the ancient olive groves of Sicily and coffee fields of Costa Rica, experience the journey that has brought two of nature’s most transcendent ingredients together to create Starbucks Oleato."

Starbucks' new drink is a mix of coffee and olive oil. This new product is said to be an alternative to the traditional cappuccino and espresso. The Oleato collection was recently launched in parts of the U.S. and is available in about 600 stores in Los Angeles and Seattle.

“Oleato collection is one of the biggest launches Starbucks has had in decades” – chief marketing officer

Olive oil mixed coffee said to be an alternative to the traditional cappuccino and espresso. (Photo via Pexels/Dom J)

In an interview with CNN, Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ chief marketing officer said:

"It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades."

Despite being one of the biggest drops, customers did not like the product and took to social media to share their reviews. According to some who tried this new olive oil coffee, they experienced bowel problems and ended up needing to use the washroom.

One Reddit user wrote:

“Have you tried them? I’m wondering how many people are going to have happen to them what a few happened to our team. Half the team tried it, and a few ended up needing to use the restroom, if you know what I mean”.

Some customers complained that the drink caused digestion and other stomach issues.

“Anyone with gallbladder disease should stay away from this drink”, a Twitter user wrote. This drink can trigger existing gallbladder attacks or dumping syndrome – a condition that occurs when food moves quickly from the stomach through the bladder."

Another wrote:

“The Oleato collection at Starbucks is a legit laxative”.

Another said:

“Worst of all was the latte for me, because you are immediately hit with just olive oil, and I wanted to throw up after. Yeah, I do not recommend."

How could olive oil coffee be affecting the stomach?

Coffee lovers believe the drink works as a laxative. (Photo via Pexels/JÉSHOOTS)

The reason behind that could be because olive oil coffee is a combination of caffeine - a stimulant and olive oil - a relaxant. A combination of both can lead to cramping and other stomach problems. It can also enhance mobility in the stomach and cause laxative effects.

According to registered dietician nutritionist Erin Palinski-Wade, the drink is not going to make anyone severely ill, but it can lead to more of that uncomfortable feeling of having to go to the bathroom or potentially cramping.

Some customers loved the idea of coffee and olive oil

Some reviews were positive, like that of one user who posted:

“The new Oleato drink is so damn delicious! Love it!!"

Appreciating the olive oil coffee, another wrote:

"I tried all 3 and loved all of them. Had no problems whatsoever."

The Oleato collection was inspired by its founder and interim CEO Howard Schultz’s trips to Italy and experiencing different Italian coffee.

