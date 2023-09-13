Stress Acne: Look into How Tension Is Showing Up on Your Face

Stress acne is a familiar plight for almost anyone these days. The reason behind it could be due to psychological stress, and it could be characterized by the sudden outbreak or worsening of existing acne. For instance, if you have been prepping for your exams for weeks, as the exam date inches closer, it becomes natural for you to have a sudden rise in your acne count. The reason behind this is nothing but stress acne.

Acne is a very common skin condition worldwide, and stress acne can simply worsen the existing acnes. In this article, we will discuss the stress-acne connection in detail, the main causes behind it, treatment for its outbreak, and how to manage stress-acne effectively.

The Reason Behind Stress Acne

Stress can be a major contributing factor in stress acne formation (Image by pressfoto on Freepik)

Research has shown a clear link between stress and acne. The greater the stress level, greater is the probability of acne. Cortisol, commonly known as the "fight-or-flight" hormone, is one of the primary culprits for acne.

As the stress levels increase, cortisol levels rise, which triggers a chain reaction in our body. Stress stimulates the production of androgens, which can further intensify acne by influencing the oil glands and hair follicles in the skin. This hormonal surge explains why acne becomes an ongoing problem under constant stress.

Who Is More Prone to Stress Acne?

Larger size of pores can also contribute to triggering acne (Image by stockking on Freepik)

Individuals with pre-existing acne and who have experienced acne problems in their teenage years are more susceptible to this. However, this is not just limited to them, stress acne can affect anyone.

Recent research has shown that emotional stress can further increase the acne intensity. Along with this, larger pores and naturally oily skin can make you more sensitive to stress acne. In fact, if you have a history of clear skin, even then, there are high chances that you get stress acne.

Treatment for Acne Caused By Stress

Meditation, yoga, eating a healthy diet, and staying active helps with stress (Image by Freepik)

The very first step for the treatment is to realize if the acne outbreak is stress-related or not. Every acne outbreak does not mean that it is due to stress. Infections or rashes can also be a prevalent reason for acne.

Folliculitis, a bacterial or fungal infection of hair follicles, or allergic contact dermatitis, a rash resulting from an allergy, can also replicate an acne-like condition. Thus, this highlights the importance of understanding your condition which, in turn, makes it necessary for you to get medical attention.

After recognizing the condition, one should focus on making their life a little less stressful. Practicing meditation, yoga or simply doing what helps you de-stress can help you reduce stress levels and be a step ahead in seeking relief from acne-related problems.

As the stress levels decrease, the acne outbreak shall decrease on its own with some time.

A good face wash can help in relief from acne (Photo by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash)

In addition to stress management, several products available in the market can help you aid stress-related acne. Depending upon the skin type and the severity of the skin acne, gentle face cleansers can be used which contain salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or glycolic acid.

In severe cases of acne, it is recommended that you get medical help and use dermatologist-prescribed medicines.

Stress-related acne is a very common condition for individuals which may affect their confidence. Hormonal imbalance induced due to stress is the triggering factor for acne. Taking appropriate steps to manage both stress and acne can pave the way for clearer, healthier skin.

The key to an acne-free life is finding effective ways to reduce stress in our everyday lives. With proper measures, patience, and time, one can heal their skin and regain its natural radiance.