Do you have bad knees? Well, there are certain good stretches for bad knees that can help. This issue is quite common and can affect anyone, from professional runners and exercisers to athletes and beginners.

While there are several causes of bad knees, the most common ones include poor body posture, being overweight, excessive use of the legs, muscle weakness, arthritis, and accidents.

The good news is that gentle stretching exercises can strengthen weak muscles and also improve the range of motion. Over time, stronger muscles can reduce the stress and pain in your knee joints and also help make your muscles more mobile and flexible.

6 best stretches for bad knees

Before you start with these stretches for bad knees, consult your doctor to ensure the movements are safe for your condition. Try to perform the following stretches at least three times a week to see great improvements.

1. Calf and heel stretch

Calf stretch is one of the best stretches for bad knees. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The calf and heel stretch is an easy and effective stretching movement that particularly targets your lower legs but reduces knee pain as well. This exercise gently stretches your knees while making your knee joints stronger.

To do:

Start by standing facing a wall and place your hands on the wall at your shoulder level.

Place one foot back and make sure your toes are facing forward towards the wall. Keep your heels flat and bend your knees slightly.

Now lean towards the wall by pressing your palms against it until you feel a gentle stretch in your back leg. Hold the stretch for 10 counts and then change legs.

Repeat.

2. Knee-to-chest

Knee-to-chest is an easy stretching exercise. (Image via Freepik/yanalya)

Knee-to-chest is another very simple stretching exercise that’s sure to reduce knee pain and strengthen your knee joints. You can do this exercise using one leg at a time or both legs simultaneously.

To do:

Start by lying on your back and with your legs extended straight.

Now slowly bring both your knees up towards your chest and hold the position. You can keep your hands on top of your shins or at the back of your thighs.

Hold the position for 10 counts and then slowly move your legs back to their starting position.

3. Leg lifts

Leg lifts is one of the easiest stretches for bad knees. (Image via Freepik/valuavitaly)

The leg lift is also one of the best stretches for bad knees. This exercise enhances balance and strength on both sides and improves alignment issues.

To do:

Lie down on your back with your legs outstretched in the front and rest your hands on the sides.

Now bring one foot up as high as you can and pause for a second at the top. Lower your legs down to the start and repeat the exercise with your opposite leg.

4. Quadriceps stretch

Quadriceps stretch improves flexibility in the knees. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

While this stretch basically targets the quadricep muscles, which are located at the front of the thighs, it also improves flexibility in the hip flexors and knees. It is one of the simplest stretches for bad knees that can be done anywhere.

To do:

Stand with your feet placed at shoulder-width distance and place your hands on your waist or hold onto a chair for support.

Bend one knee and bring your leg towards your glutes as far as you can. For more support, hold on to your ankles and slowly pull your leg towards your glutes.

Hold the stretch for 20 counts and bring your leg back. Repeat with the other leg.

5. Half squat

Half squat strengthens the glutes. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

If you have bad knees, practicing half-squats can be significantly helpful. This exercise not only strengthens the glutes and quadriceps but also helps improve flexibility in your knees without putting extra strain on them.

To do:

Take a standing position with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and your hands on your waist or straight in front of you.

Now slowly perform a half squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Make sure you don’t squat more than 10 inches.

Come back up and repeat the exercise.

6. Side leg raises

Side leg raise eases tightness and pain. (Image via Freepik)

A side leg raise is among some of the most beneficial stretches for bad knees, as it strengthens the knee joints and also eases pain and tightness in the knees and hips.

To do this exercise:

Start by lying on your right side with your legs on top of one another. Rest your head on your right hand and place your left hand in front of you on the floor.

Now slowly lift your top (left) leg as high as you can and then pause for a few seconds at the top.

Lower your leg and repeat. Switch sides and continue.

Performing the aforementioned stretches for bad knees will help support your knees by alleviating pain and tightness and improving their strength.

However, it is best to consult a doctor beforehand, as they can recommend certain modifications based on your underlying knee problem and overall health condition.