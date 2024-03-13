Study claims high-carb breakfasts can make you less attractive

Have you ever thought that what you eat for breakfast could change how people see you?

A recent study has brought out some fascinating findings. It suggests that loading up your breakfast plate with high-carb foods like white bread may not do your looks any favors.

In other words, having a lot of carbs in the morning could make you less attractive to others.

Could breakfast choices affect your attractiveness?

The team from the University of Montpellier in France were keen to find out if the kind of breakfast we choose – mainly if it's packed with refined carbohydrates or sugars – can change how good-looking we appear to others.

To gather the needed info, researchers brought together 104 people from France, both men and women. They split them into two groups - one had a breakfast loaded with sugar, while the other had a meal with less sugar, which weren't average breakfast plates.

The researchers carefully picked these meals to see how refined carbs — the stuff you get in white bread, table sugar and lots of packaged snacks — might change the way people look. These carbs are known for making blood sugar level spike without giving much in terms of nutrition.

After the participants had their breakfast, the real experiment began. Photos were taken of each person two hours post-breakfast. A different set of volunteers came in to rate these photos for attractiveness. These volunteers saw photos of people from the opposite sex.

Refined carbs & attractiveness: What research shows

Here's what the scientists found: the men who ate more in the afternoon were rated as less attractive. But, more importantly, those who started their day with a high-sugar breakfast were seen as more attractive.

Another interesting point the researchers noted was about long-term eating habits. They found that regularly eating lots of refined carbs for breakfast and snacks was associated with lower ratings of attractiveness.

That was consistent no matter the participant's age or their body mass index. On the flip side, having high-energy foods seemed to make people appear more attractive to others.

Amandine Visine, who headed the research team, pointed out:

"Facial attractiveness, an important factor of social interactions, seems to be impacted by immediate and chronic refined carbohydrate consumption in men and women. This reveals a curious link between our diets and social perceptions."

However, the researchers urge caution before jumping to conclusions. They reckon more research with a broader group of people is necessary to fully understand how refined carbohydrates can impact perceived attractiveness.

The study, despite needing further investigation, opens up an interesting conversation.

Could our diet choices be playing a more significant role in our social lives than we thought? For now, it might be worth paying a bit more attention to what we're piling onto our breakfast plates if these findings are anything to go by.

However, it's also essential to remember that attractiveness is subjective – what one person finds appealing may not be the case for someone else. While the study suggests a possible link between carb-heavy breakfasts and attractiveness, personal preferences and individual characteristics also play vital roles in how we perceive others.

As researchers conduct more studies to further explore this connection, it might not hurt to balance our intake of refined carbs, not just for our physical health but perhaps for our social impressions too.