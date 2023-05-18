Study Debunks Notion of Nutrient Deficiency in Vegan Breast Milk

According to a recent study, vegan mothers can breastfeed their children without worrying that their breast milk is deficient in vital nutrients.

A vegan diet has no impact on a mother's ability to produce enough amounts of carnitine and vitamin B2 in her breast milk. These findings were reported today at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). The study was conducted at Amsterdam UMC.

What did the study say?

The nutritional makeup of human milk, which is critical for a child's development, is significantly influenced by the food of the mother. There are worries concerning the nutritional value of nursing mothers' milk due to the increase in veganism diets around the world.

Vegan eating plans only include plant-based foods. Fruits, vegetables, legumes, soy, nuts, and nut butter are all included in this way of eating, but no items are derived from animals.

Breast milk is important for a baby's growth. (Image via Unsplash/ Dave Clubb)

Although vitamin B2 and carnitine are found in animal products in the highest concentrations, they were present in vegan mothers' breast milk, disproving theories that these mothers' breastfed children may be lacking in these nutrients.

How was the study on vegan breast milk conducted?

The research employed a method that divides a sample into its component pieces and assesses the mass of these parts.

Riboflavin, a form of vitamin B2, is crucial for enzymes involved in numerous biological functions. According to the study's authors, a lack of vitamin B2 can cause anemia and neurological issues in newborns.

Lack of carnitine can result in low blood sugar, perhaps heart and brain problems, and is important in energy metabolism. According to earlier research, vegans consume less carnitine and have lower plasma concentrations of the substance than omnivores, who eat both plant- and animal-based foods.

A New study debunks myths about nutrition in breast milk. (Image via Pexels/ Mart Production)

The study discovered decreased levels of acetylcarnitine and free carnitine in the moms who ate veganism, but it found no discernible variation in the levels of carnitine in human milk.

What were the results of the study?

According to the findings of the study, consuming a vegan diet has no effect on the levels of carnitine and vitamin B2 in human milk. These findings imply that a vegan diet during lactation does not increase the risk of vitamin B2 or carnitine deficiency in breastfed children.

“This information is useful for breastfeeding mothers and also for donor human milk banks, which collect milk for provision to premature infants who do not receive sufficient mother’s own milk", said the lead author.

The study, according to the researchers, disproves the notion that a vegan diet lacks essential nutrients and that newborns breastfed by vegan mothers may suffer from carnitine or vitamin B2 deficiency. These nutrients are crucial for a baby's growth.

