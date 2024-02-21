Study finds grapefruit juice does not enhance caffeine’s effects

When you reach for your morning coffee or a grapefruit, you probably expect it to give you a boost to start your day. Some people believe that having certain foods or drinks might extend this "wake-up" effect. But recent findings have shed light on one popular belief—that grapefruit juice can amplify the power of caffeine. The claim has been checked, and the results are in.

Researchers were curious about how grapefruit juice, a common breakfast drink, might affect how caffeine works in the body. They gathered 10 people who do not have high blood pressure and gave them caffeine with water on one day and caffeine with this juice (GFJ) on another. They wanted to see if the juice made any difference to caffeine's impact.

They checked the level of caffeine in each person's blood nine times over 24 hours after they took it to see how the body was processing the caffeine. In another part of the study, six of the same people were given caffeine alongside multiple doses of GFJ to further investigate any possible effects.

What did they find? Well, they were looking at something called the "area under the serum caffeine concentration-time curve" (AUC0-infinity). In simple terms, it's a way to measure how much caffeine stays in the body over time.

When they looked at the numbers, they found that the amount of caffeine over time was almost the same whether the participants drank water or GFJ with their caffeine doses. The numbers were 47.0 with just water and 48.7 with GFJ. In layman's terms, grapefruit juice didn't make much of a difference at all.

But what about the effect on blood pressure and heart rate?

After all, caffeine is known to give your heart a bit of a nudge—it's part of how it wakes you up. To check this, they used special blood pressure monitors for 12 hours after the participants had their caffeine dose. The monitors watched how their blood pressure and heart rate changed over that time. Again, they found no big difference between caffeine taken with water or caffeine taken with GFJ.

In short, the grapefruit juice didn't change how quickly the body broke down caffeine, nor did it have an effect on the participants' heart rate or blood pressure.

So what's the takeaway? If you're sipping this juice with your morning coffee in hopes of turbo-charging the caffeine, research suggests you're not likely to see a big change. The study appears to debunk the idea that this juice boosts the effects of caffeine.

Understanding how food and drink interact with medications and stimulants like caffeine is important for both health professionals and the public. While grapefruit juice can interact with some drugs—altering their effects—it seems caffeine doesn't fall into that category.

This news might come as a surprise to those who have been loyal to their grapefruit juice-coffee combo, but science has spoken. Sometimes, what we think might be giving us an extra edge is really just down to our normal routines. So, next time you reach for a citrusy glass of GFJ with your coffee, just enjoy it for its taste rather than any boost in your caffeine buzz.