Study finds higher risk of STEMI heart attacks on Monday

Mondays are already known for being one of the most dreaded days of the week, but a new study has found that they may be even more prone to STEMI heart attacks.

Understanding the study

Stress plays a major role. (Image via Unsplash/Theshoots com)

According to research from the British Heart Foundation, there's a higher risk of work-related deaths on weekends than at any other time, with an average of two people dying each day between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The study focused on a specific type of heart attack known as a STEMI or ST-elevation myocardial infarction. This type of heart attack happens when one of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle is blocked.

This study found that STEMI heart attacks are 11% more likely to occur on Mondays than any other day of the week.

So why are Mondays so dangerous for heart health?

Inceased levels of cortisol is harmful to the body. (Image via Unsplash/Gift Habeshaw)

The study's authors suggest that stress can play a major role. Mondays are often associated with the stress of returning to work or school after the weekend, and this stress can lead to increased levels of the hormone cortisol. High levels of cortisol have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and heart attacks.

The study's findings are concerning, but there are steps you can take to protect your heart health. If you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, it's important to take steps to manage your stress levels. That can include practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, getting enough sleep and exercising regularly.

Apart from managing stress, there are other lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of heart disease and heart attacks. Having a healthy diet that's low in saturated fat and cholesterol, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can all help protect the heart.

Symptoms of STEMI heart attack

Stress management is essential. (Image via Unsplash/Christian Erfrut)

Chest pain or discomfort

shortness of breath

pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, or jaw

Nausea or cold sweat

If you experience any of these STEMI symptoms, it's important to seek medical attention right away.

More research will be needed to confirm these findings, but it appears that Monday heart attacks may be more common than we thought. And with the right steps, you can help prevent one from happening to you.

