Study finds no improvement in cognitive function for older adults from exercise or mindfulness

As we age, it's natural to experience changes in memory and other cognitive functions. Many older adults turn to exercise and mindfulness training as a way to boost their brainpower and stave off cognitive decline.

However, a new study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and the University of California, San Diego, suggests that these interventions may not be as effective as we once thought.

The study: Exploring the impact of exercise and mindfulness on cognitive function

A new study published in JAMA suggests that older adults with concerns about minor memory problems and other age-related cognitive declines can benefit from cognitive training.

The researchers randomly assigned the participants to one of four groups: a group that worked with trained exercise instructors, a group that received mindfulness training, a group that participated in both exercise and mindfulness training, and a control group that received occasional sessions focused on general health education topics.

no major difference was captured in this study (image via unsplash / jose antonio gallego)

After six months and again after 18 months, the researchers found no measurable improvements in cognitive function among any of the groups.

While all four groups showed improvement on the tests, researchers believe that was due to practice effects. Brain scans also revealed no differences between the groups, meaning there was no evidence for a brain benefit of the training.

Findings

The study's lead author, Eric J. Lenze, MD, emphasized that the findings don't mean that exercise or mindfulness training won't help improve cognitive function in any older adults, only that those practices don't appear to boost cognitive performance in healthy people without impairments.

Researchers hope to learn more about how exercise and mindfulness can help prevent cognitive declines in older adults.

mindfulness does provide several other health benefits (image via unsplash / google deepmind)

While this study may be disappointing for older adults looking to improve their cognitive function, it's important to remember that exercise and mindfulness training still offers numerous other health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving mood.

Additionally, the study's findings don't rule out the possibility that these interventions may be effective for older adults who are impaired, due to dementia or to disorders such as depression.

In conclusion, while exercise and mindfulness training may not be a silver bullet for cognitive decline in healthy older adults, they still offer a range of other health benefits. It's important to stay active and engaged as we age, and to work with healthcare professionals to develop a personalized plan for maintaining cognitive health.

