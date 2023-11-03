Study on Good vs. Bad Carbs Reveals What Should Actually Be Included in Your Diet

There has been an ever-going debate surrounding the topic of ‘good vs. bad carbs’, that has kept nutrition enthusiasts and diet-conscious people guessing for a long time now.

There is always confusion associated with the question of whether all carbs need to be eliminated from the diet or whether you can still include some of them safely into your meals.

To put an end to this discussion, a study was conducted by Keith Ayoob, an associate professor emeritus at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. The Frontiers in Nutrition journal also published this study performed by Ayoob.

Good vs. Bad Carbs: Are They Same or Different?

Difference between Good vs. Bad Carbs (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

The most important thing that this study on good vs. bad carbs highlights is that carbohydrates belong to different groups for a reason. Many people believe that carbohydrate sources are interchangeable.

It is a common misconception that swapping carbohydrate sources makes little to no difference. This study bashes this misconception and brings forward how the different sources of carbohydrates not only vary in their taste and texture but also in their vitamin and mineral contents.

Good vs. Bad Carbs: A One-Day Experiment

This experiment went on for one day with 2 completely different menus (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

To uncover the answer underlying the ‘good vs. bad carbs’ debate, Keith Ayoob designed an experiment that compared two completely different one-day menu models.

The first menu model revolved around starchy vegetables in the diet. It included hash browns for breakfast and a baked potato for dinner. On the other hand, the second menu model replaced starchy veggies with grain-based carbohydrate sources, like whole wheat bread for breakfast and white rice for dinner.

The two important things to note here are that firstly, Keith only incorporated potatoes as the starchy vegetable for the first menu model. And secondly, this experiment only went on for one single day. He mentioned that the inclusion of other starchy vegetables or extending the duration of the experiment might produce different results.

The results were astonishing. Ayoob’s experiment revealed that within just one day of replacing starchy vegetables with grain-based foods, there was a drop in Potassium levels by 21%, Vitamin B6 by 17%, Vitamin C by 11%, and fiber by 10%.

These findings highlight the greater need for considering beforehand the nutrient profiles of the carbohydrates being consumed by you and devising a diet plan as per the needs of your body.

Good vs. Bad Carbs: Best Carbohydrates to Eat

Good Carbs to Eat (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The overall study highlights the need to incorporate both types of carbohydrate sources in our diet, that is both starchy vegetables and whole-grain foods.

By ensuring the correct mix of starchy and non-starchy carb sources in our diet, we can ensure the fulfillment of the macronutrient as well as micronutrient needs of our body.

Therefore, this study demonstrates the difference between good vs. bad carbs, and how both of them impact our diets. It explains why carbohydrate sources are so different from one another and their swapping is not the ideal choice to make. So, this is the time to make both starchy and non-starchy carbohydrate sources your best diet buddies, without any discrimination between them.