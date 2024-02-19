Study prompts paracetamol warning; health experts advise caution for Brits

Health experts have given a warning about paracetamol. A study has found that taking paracetamol a lot might lead to serious health problems. Thata has made experts ask Brits to be careful when using this common medicine.

For a long time, people thought that paracetamol is safe for patients who have high blood pressure. But new information shows that people who take this medicine often could be at more risk of dangerous diseases.

A study done in 2022 found that this medicine can affect blood pressure, just like other painkillers, like ibuprofen.

Paracetamol warning for Britons

This medicine increases blood pressure, thus increasing the risk to the heart. (Image via Vecteezy)

Ibuprofen is a painkiller used for lasting pain but is known to increase blood pressure and chances of heart diseases. Echoing this concern, experts mention that higher blood pressure could mean a bigger chance of heart disease or stroke by about 20%.

For patients who are given this medicne as part of a long-term pain management plan, the recommendation is now to use the smallest amount that works, and only for as short a time as needed.

Professor James Dear from the University of Edinburgh said about the study,

"It clearly shows that paracetamol can raise blood pressure, which is a big factor for heart attacks and strokes."

Prof Dear suggested that doctors and patients should think carefully about the risks and benefits, especially for those already at risk of heart problems.

He noted, "We've shown that two weeks of paracetamol treatment increases blood pressure in people with high blood pressure."

Impact of paracetamol on blood pressure and heart health

Long-term use of paracetamol affects blood pressure and the heart. (Image via Vecteezy)

Dr Iain MacIntyre, who led the study and works in clinical pharmacology and nephrology at NHS Lothian, told people not to worry if they use this medicine occasionally for fever or headaches. But there's a newfound risk if people take it regularly for a long time, usually to manage chronic pain.

When people stopped taking paracetamol, it was observed thta their blood pressure went back to what it was at the start. That suggests that the drug was the cause of the increase.

It's not clear exactly how many people in the UK who have high blood pressure are taking this medicine long-term. But of all adults in the UK with high blood pressure, about one in three are said to use this medicine regularly.

Blood Pressure UK reports that high blood pressure affects around a third of UK adults. That’s 31% of men and 26% of women in the country. Experts were expecting the study to find only a small effect on blood pressure from this medicine, but the result turned out to impact much more significantly.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani from the British Heart Foundation, one of the funders of the study, remarked:

"These findings tell us why it is important for doctors and patients to think again if there's still a need to continue any medicine." He stressed the importance of weighing the positives against the possible negatives.

To put it all in simple words, doctors suggest that we look at medicines like we look at food. Sometimes less is more. It's good to take another look at what medicines we are using and to see if we still need them. It's all about being safe and smart with our health.