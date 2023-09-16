Study reveals how body produces natural cannabinoids to cope with stress

In a recent study by Northwestern Medicine, we gained fascinating insights into how the brain uses natural cannabinoids to cope with stress.

No, by ‘natural cannabinoids’ we don’t mean cannabinoids obtained from organically grown Cannabis sativa plant. Instead, natural cannabinoids are the stress-reducing compounds produced by the body on itself.

The research conducted by Northwestern Medicine has the potential to unveil how the brain works during conditions like depression and PTSD.

It can also be the dawn of the development of a new type of cure for these mental ailments. Let’s learn more about natural cannabinoids and how the research was conducted.

Natural cannabinoid: Coping mechanism of body against stress

Cannabis sativa plant is the main source of Cannabinoids. (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

Stress is the major cause of various psychological issues like chronic anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Cannabinoid is a chemical compound found mainly in the Cannabis sativa plant and can potentially lower stress levels in the brain for a while.

However, cannabinoid usage is not possible and not advised either. That's because it falls in the category of illegal drugs and is only prescribed under certain circumstances by psychologists.

Now, Northwestern Medicine’s study has revealed how the body can produce its own natural cannabinoid compounds under stress. These cannabinoids are found to stimulate the same type of neural receptors as the cannabinoids obtained from the Cannabis plant, resulting in calming the stress.

These endocannabinoids act as a coping mechanism against stress and regulate our response during stressful situations. The impairment in these natural cannabinoid-signaling pathways can result in the brain becoming more vulnerable to developing psychological disorders.

How the study for natural cannabinoids was conducted?

The research was conducted on mice. (Image by Freepik)

The amygdala is the key emotional center of the brain, which is triggered by the stress signals of the hippocampus, another key part of the brain.

A specialized protein sensor was employed in the study. It showed that high-frequency amygdala activities can trigger release of endocannabinoids, which reduce intensity of stress in the brain, and regulate our responses in these situations.

The study was conducted on mice exposed to various kinds of stresses to detect the presence of these natural cannabinoid during brain synapses. It was observed that the mice showed reduced stress-coping abilities when the target of natural cannabinoids, that is, the ‘cannabinoid receptor type 1’ was removed.

Dr. Sachi Patel, chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University, said,

"Understanding how the brain adapts to stress at the molecular, cellular and circuit level could provide critical insight into how stress is translated into mood disorders and may reveal novel therapeutic targets for the treatment of stress-related disorders."

Northwestern Medicines has made a breakthrough in understanding how the body adapts to stress and use internally produced natural cannabinoids as a coping mechanism under stress.

The study about endocannabinoids could lead to the development of better and unique techniques for stress-related problems in the psychiatric healthcare sector.