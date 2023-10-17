Study Reveals the Link Between Screen Time in Childhood and Heart Disease

A study has revealed a negative connection between excessive screen time in childhood and the risk of heart disease. We live in a tech world, and our children naturally have become tech-savvy. However, a sedentary lifetsyle among children can impact their physical and mental health.

Lead author of the study, Dr Andrew Agbaje, has expressed his fear and concerns for the younger generation. In his statement, Agjabe notes that the number of hours on screen adds to a heavy heart. This, in turn, leads to the higher likelihood of a stroke and heart attack.

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much?

The study found frightening results between inactivity time in children and risk of heart damage. They found a gradual rise in the weight of the ventricular mass as children grew from childhood to young adulthood. Further, they noticed that inactivity goes up by 2.8 hours as they transition into adulthood.

So, how much screen time for teens and children is recommended? The exact value has not been found yet, but lesser is definitely better. Research across age groups has revealed a negative effect on mental and physical health. You will be surprised to know that even infants are not free from these effects.

How can you identify if your child is displaying t oo much screen time symptoms? Try to track the time they spend on the screen, their disengagement from other activities, and their mood fluctuations.

Effects of Screen Time on Teenage Brain

Development is not a time-limited process but something that continues for our entire lifetime. There are many effects of too much screen time , and the most common is dependence. Technology is engaging and keeps updating itself from time to time. In a way, its hard to get bored when a child is using the screen, and this naturally leads to a dependency issue.

Another effect may be noticed on their cognitive, social, and emotional skills. While technology is doing its best to mimic the human nature, it can never replace a human. Children can only, up to a point, learn from technology. They may also experience difficulties in problem-solving.

They may also experience mood fluctuations and irritability. This may, in turn, lead to aggressive communication if the screen is taken away from them. All of these can slowly impact their well-being and lead to mental health issues such as depression or anxiety.

While its exciting to see children, especially infants, use technology, we miss out on the effect it has on them. This slowly and gradually creeps into their adulthood years.

It is important to encourage children to engage in physical activity and exercise outside their screens. There are many ways in which they can limit their screen time and take charge of their well-being.

