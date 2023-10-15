Study Reveals Middle-Aged Women are More Commonly Diagnosed with Lung Cancer than Men

Lung cancer is a pressing research concern, given that it is the second most common type of cancer worldwide. As per the numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US, lung cancer has been diagnosed in 197,000 people, while 136,000 people have died from the disease.

Given its severity and the fact that it is a subject of ongoing research across the world, every other day there is some news about new findings concerning cancer. One such report by JAMA Oncology has found a concerning trend in the diagnosis of lung cancer.

Incidence of Lung Cancer higher in Women than Men

Women are diagnosed at a higher rate compared to men (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Upon proper diagnosis, the study revealed that women between 35 to 54 years of age showed a greater probability of having lung cancer than men of the same age group. One should note, however, that only two to three extra cases were observed among 100,000 women compared to men.

Yet, this small difference does not make the study irrelevant, although it does hint at the need for further studies in order to find out the reason behind such discrepancies.

Dr. Narjust Florez, a thoracic medical oncologist at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in her interview with the New York Times, said that it is often found that older men are considered more prone to this disease as they might have a history of smoking. This leads to medical professionals not suggesting cancer testing to women, causing a delayed diagnosis of the same.

Florez, in her interview with the New York Times, said:

“I have women that have come with chest pressure and leave the office with Xanax, and then when they start coughing up blood, that’s when somebody listens to them.”

What are the Symptoms of Lung Cancer in Women?

What are the symptoms related to this cancer? (Image by Freepik)

The symptoms between men and women are often the same, with some differences. The common symptoms responsible for cancer in both can be shortness of breath, chest pain, extreme cough, various lung infections, and coughing of blood.

Horner's Syndrome

It causes the eyelids to droop and shows various symptoms on the face. This occurs mainly due to problems in the nerve pathways from the brain to the face.

Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

The superior vena cava, a very important primary vein is responsible for the transportation of blood. In this case, this vein is blocked causing disruption in the blood flow. This causes various problems like coughing, swollen face, and difficulty in breathing. These symptoms are more commonly seen in women.

There is an increasing gender gap in the diagnosis of lung cancer, which results in delaying treatment for younger women. Thus, a better approach is needed in order to deal with this issue, and the most important step is to increase the health campaigns for women to abstain from smoking.

Even though the smoking rate among women is not high, prevention is important. Another step is to make lung tests as readily available to women as it is for men.

In conclusion, the battle against lung cancer should not be approached as a men-only disease and should be inclusive of women's concerns as well, so that they can avail treatment opportunities sooner. Lung cancer can affect women severely as well, although more research is needed in order to find the differences in cancer for the different genders.