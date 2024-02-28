Study reveals relaxing words during sleep boost heart health

Did you know that listening to calming words while you sleep might actually be good for your heart? Yes, you read that right. While you're off in dreamland, hearing kind words can help your heart take it easy. This isn't just a wild guess; scientists have done some serious work to find this out.

Listening to calming and nice words can be very helpful (Image via Unsplash/ Viktor Forgacs)

Researchers from the University of Liége in Belgium and the University of Fribourg in Switzerland have done a new study. They looked closely at how the heart acts during sleep. They wanted to see if the heart did anything different when people heard different kinds of words in their sleep.

Their work even got published in the Journal of Sleep Research, which showed something cool. When people were asleep and heard calming, nice words, their hearts slowed down in a good way. But if they heard just any old words that didn't make you feel much of anything, the heart didn't change.

Normally when we're awake and just relaxing, our hearts beat about 60 to 100 times in a minute. But when we're asleep, it’s supposed to slow down to around 40 to 50 beats.

According to these smart folks, if your heart slows down because you're hearing relaxing words, it means you're getting a really good kind of sleep.

Studying the heart’s role in sleep wellness

Improves your state of mind and heart (Image via Unsplash/ jan kopriva)

Athena Demertzi, who's in charge of a lab in University of Liége studying how our brains and bodies work together, said even though we're not awake to chat or think like we do during the day, our brains and hearts are still listening.

They react to what's happening around us. So, the things we hear while we're asleep can affect how well our body rests.

sleep is essential for both your mind and body (Image via Unsplash/ Kevin Laminto)

Before this, the same group of researchers found out that listening to soothing words doesn't just help your heart. It can also make you sleep more deeply and feel better rested in the morning. And now, their new study shows that this stuff can actually be seen happening in both the heart and brain at the same time.

Improves your overall state of mind and health (Image via Unsplash/ slaapwijsheid)

Christina Schmidt, a professor at the University of Liége, mentioned that most of the time, when scientists study sleep, they only look at the brain. But these findings suggest that it's also worth checking out the heart and other parts of the body to really understand sleep.

Getting enough sleep is really important for staying healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us we should try to sleep at least seven hours each night. But it's not just about spending enough time in bed. It's also important that the sleep we get is really doing its job - making us feel rested and keeping our bodies running well.

Missing out on quality sleep can bring on some heavy issues over time. It boosts the chances of dealing with stuff like high blood pressure, sugar problems (diabetes), packing on extra pounds, feeling super down (that's depression), or even having a serious heart scare or a stroke.