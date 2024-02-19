Study sheds light on how ancient viruses shaped human brain structure

Ever thought viruses could be good for something? Turns out, they’ve had a role in making our brains what they are today. Research just dropped some big news on us: ancient viruses had a big hand in developing parts of our brains. Let's break it down in easy terms.

Study reveals that ancient viruses key to human brain evolution

Major development in the human brain happened because of the ancient virus (Image via Unsplash/ NAIFD)

Back in the day, like many decades back, some viruses got busy messing with the ancestors of today's animals, including humans. But instead of just causing trouble, they left behind a gift that's still with us – it's called myelin. Myelin is like the insulation on electric wires but for our nerves. It lets signals zip around our brains super fast and keeps everything running smoothly.

Scientists have named the gift from these ancient viruses “RetroMyelin.” This isn't just a cool name; it's a crucial piece of our biology. Thanks to RetroMyelin, vertebrates (that's a group of animals with backbones, like mammals, fish, and birds) could develop complex brains. Imagine doing everything you do but with the speed of the internet of the '90s. Not fun, right? That’s how important myelin is.

Researchers, diving deep into the genetic pool, found out that RetroMyelin came from ancient retroviruses. Yeah, those viruses. They're the reason we're talking about myelin today. By integrating their genetic material into the DNA of early vertebrates, they kick-started the myelination process. This process is why signals in our brains can move fast and efficiently, letting us think, move, and live our lives at the pace we do.

Retromyelin is an important genetic material (Image via Unsplash/ CDC)

What's really surprising is that when scientists messed with the RetroMyelin in some animals like zebrafish and frogs, these creatures struggled to produce myelin. This experiment showed beyond doubt that RetroMyelin is not just along for the ride; it's driving the car.

The presence of RetroMyelin across various species of vertebrates hits at something else too – this wasn't a one-time fluke. These viral integrations happened several times across different lines of vertebrate evolution. This repeated pattern underlines how crucial these viral insertions were for the development of life as we know it.

The experiment that confirmed the importance of viral DNA

This tiny viral DNA helps with processing emotions and a lot of creativity (Image via Unsplash/ Natasha Connell)

First off, understanding how myelin came to be and its evolutionary journey gives scientists clues about how our brains work and how they evolved. It's like solving a puzzle from the past that illuminates the present and future.

Moreover, this story of ancient viruses and the role they've played puts a spotlight on "junk" DNA. You see, our genomes (our complete set of DNA) are like vast libraries. For a long time, scientists thought most of these books were just taking up space, not really doing much. But research like this changes the script. It shows that what we thought was junk is actually full of treasures – stories of survival, adaptation, and evolution that we're just beginning to understand.

Robin Franklin, the main scientist behind this study, put it simply: without these ancient viruses, vertebrates – including humans – wouldn't be here. Our complex brains, capable of thoughts, feelings, creativity, and so much more, owe a lot to these tiny invaders from our distant past.

The team's work, detailed in the journal Cell opens up new alleyways in science that could lead to breakthroughs in understanding various brain disorders and more about our own biology.

In the end, this research isn't just about looking back; it's about looking forward. Scientists learn how ancient viruses helped shape our brains, opening paths to new treatments for brain diseases. They also uncover evolution's secrets and how we're connected to even the tiniest viruses.

So, the next time you think about viruses, remember – they're not just about the common cold or the flu. They're ancient architects of life as we know it.