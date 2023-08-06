Study shows how a healthy pregnancy diet can prevent brain dysfunction

A new study has found that a specific mother’s pregnancy diet, consisting of apples and different herbs, can boost brain health in her children and across generations.

Published in Nature Cell Biology and conducted by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, the study found that a mother’s diet during her initial pregnancy days could protect not just her children’s brain health but that of her grandchildren, too.

Pregnancy diet and brain health: What’s the new study all about?

A healthy pregnancy diet is very important. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

For the new study, researchers used roundworms as genetic models, as many of the roundworms’ genes are found conserved in human beings.

Senior author of the study, Professor Roger Pocock and his team discovered that a particular molecule found in apples and herbs, including rosemary, basil, thyme, sage and oregano, helped deteriorate the breakdown of the communication cables required for the brain to function properly.

Researchers examined nerve cells in the brain used for communicating with one another through 850,000 km of cables called axons. According to the researchers, for these communication cables to work properly, specific materials are required to be transported to the microtubules-containing internal structure of the brain.

They explained that any malfunction caused to the axons can lead to neurodegeneration and brain dysfunction. To determine that, Pocock and his team examined whether any natural product found in foods can stimulate these axons and prevent the dysfunction.

A molecule in apples and herbs can reduce axon malfunctioning

Apples are a healthy pregnancy food. (Photo via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

The researchers found that a molecule present in apples and herbs, known as ursolic acid, can potentially prevent axons from malfunctioning and promote brain health by boosting its functioning.

They determined that ursolic acid causes a few particular genes to work on a specific fat found in the body, known as a sphingolipid. According to the researchers, this fat helps prevent axon fragility and also improves axon transport to the brain.

The sphingolipid travels from the mother’s intestine to the uterus to protect axons in her children and in the next generations. According to Professor Pocock,

"This is the first time that lipid fat has been shown to be inherited."

He added:

"Feeding the mother, the sphingolipid fat, which means apples and different herbs, protects the axons of two subsequent generations. This means the initial pregnancy diet of the mother can affect not just her offspring’s brain but potentially subsequent generations."

According to researchers, the results were quite promising, but more human studies are still required.

Overall, the study supports a healthy pregnancy diet for optimal brain health and development. It indicates that a mother’s diet can have a positive impact on not just her offspring’s brain but also those of her next generation.

What other foods you should add to your pregnancy diet?

Dried fruits should be added to a pregnancy diet. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Branco)

When building your pregnancy diet, you should focus on foods that give you higher amounts of protein, vitamins, complex carbohydrates, minerals and fiber. These foods not only benefit your health but are also essential for the baby in your womb.

Here are a few of the best foods to eat when you're pregnant:

legumes

dairy products

dark green leafy vegetables

fruits and herbs

lean meats and proteins

whole grains

dried fruits

While these foods are nutritious and healthy, you should ask your healthcare provider for recommendations depending on your individual pregnancy condition and keep them informed of your allergies and food choices.