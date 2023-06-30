Study shows possible connection between menopause hormone therapy and higher dementia risk

Menopause hormone therapy, also known as hormone replacement therapy, has long been used to alleviate menopause symptoms.

However, a recent Danish study has shed light on a potential association between MHT and the development of dementia, prompting further investigation into this topic.

What is menopause hormone therapy?

Hormone therapy (Image via Freepik)

Menopause hormone therapy aims to relieve common menopause symptoms like hot flushes and night sweats, and address long-term changes resulting from declining estrogen and progesterone levels.

Menopause hormone therapy comes in different forms, including estrogen-only tablets, a combination of estrogen and progestogen, and patches, gels and creams. So, you have various options to choose from based on your preferences and needs.

The study and findings

Findings reveal risks (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

Researchers analyzed data from Danish national registries, studying 5,589 cases of dementia and 55,890 individuals without dementia. They focused on the effects of combined estrogen-progestogen treatment, as estrogen is important for cognitive function.

The study found that women using this treatment had a 24% higher risk of developing dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The risk increased with longer use, ranging from 21% for shorter durations to 74% for over 12 years of use.

Interestingly, the study did not associate progestogen-only use or estrogen delivered vaginally with dementia risk. However, it's important to note that the study couldn't differentiate between different types of dementia, like vascular dementia.

Interpreting the findings about hormone replacement therapy

More research deemed necessary (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

It's essential to approach the study's findings with caution, as medical experts point out some limitations.

The study period's prescribing patterns and potential differences between women using MHT and those who don't could impact the observed dementia risk. To better understand the connection between MHT and dementia, more research is necessary to determine if there's a causal relationship.

Future studies and cautious interpretation

Limitations of the study (Image via Freepik)

Although the Danish study provides important insights, more research is needed to understand if MHT truly causes dementia.

Experts stress the importance of interpreting the results carefully, given the complexities involved in studying menopause treatments and their effects on cognitive health.

The study linking MHT to an increased risk of dementia has sparked interest and raised important questions in the medical community. While more research is needed, these findings remind us of the importance of considering the potential risks and benefits of menopause hormone therapy.

As the scientific community continues to explore this topic, it's important to approach the interpretation of these results with caution and to stay updated on the latest findings.

