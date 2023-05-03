Heart attacks, also called myocardial infarctions, are serious medical emergencies that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.

According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, and myocardial infarctions are a major contributor to this number. While myocardial infarctions can happen in people of all ages and genders, a recent study has highlighted a double danger for young women who suffer from myocardial infarctions.

Study shows young women more likely to be rehospitalized after heart attacks

Complications following an attack can result in extended hospitalization. (Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

According to a study published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, young women who experience a heart attack are at a significantly higher risk of rehospitalization compared to men and older patients.

The study, which analyzed data from over 230,000 patients who were hospitalized for heart attacks between 2010 and 2014, found that women under the age of 55 were almost twice as likely to be rehospitalized within a year of their myocardial infarction compared to men of the same age group.

The study also found that young women were more likely to have complications following a heart attack, like bleeding, stroke and heart failure. These complications can lead to longer hospital stays, increased healthcare costs and a higher risk of death.

The authors of the study suggest that these findings highlight the need for better follow-up care for young women who have suffered heart attacks, as well as importance of addressing risk factors for heart disease in this group.

Risk factors for heart disease

One of the major risk factors for heart disease is high blood pressure, which can lead to build-up of plaque in the arteries that supply blood to the heart.

Other risk factors include smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and family history of heart disease. While some of these risk factors, like family history, cannot be changed, others can be addressed through lifestyle changes and medical treatment.

Prevention and treatment

Quitting smoking, having a healthy diet, getting regular exercise and managing stress can help reduce risk of heart disease.

Medical treatments, like medications to lower blood pressure or cholesterol, can also be effective in reducing risk of heart disease. Moreover, regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can help identify and address warning signs of heart disease.

Heart attacks are a serious medical emergency that require prompt treatment to improve outcomes.

Young women who suffer from heart disease are in double danger due to a higher risk of rehospitalization and complications. That highlights the need for better follow-up care and addressing risk factors for heart disease in this population.

By making lifestyle changes and receiving medical treatment when required, individuals can reduce their risk of heart disease and improve their overall health.

