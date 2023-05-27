Study suggests: Afternoon exercise may hold the key to mastering blood sugar level

Afternoon exercise may be the secret to mastering blood sugar level. Maintaining stable blood sugar level is essential for everyone, not just those with diabetes or at risk of it.

The body naturally experiences fluctuations in blood sugar throughout the day, so it's crucial to keep it balanced. In this article, we delve into the fascinating research surrounding the timing of exercise, particularly in the afternoon, and its impact on blood sugar regulation.

New study reveals benefits of afternoon exercise

Benefits of working out in the afternoon (Image via Freepik/Marymarkevich)

A recent study published in the journal Diabetologia sheds light on the role of exercise timing in blood sugar control.

Researchers found that engaging in physical activity during the afternoon and evening, specifically between noon and midnight, may significantly reduce insulin resistance and better manage blood sugar level compared to morning exercise.

Insights from Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study

To investigate the effects of exercise timing, scientists analyzed data from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study, involving over 6,700 participants.

By wearing accelerometers and heart rate monitors, researchers categorized participants based on their most active time blocks. The results unveiled that exercise in the afternoon and evening led to a notable decrease in insulin resistance, positively impacting blood sugar regulation.

Understanding connection between exercise and glucose utilization

Exercise plays a vital role in glucose utilization. As we move and challenge our muscles, they require energy, and glucose enters muscle cells to fuel these activities.

The exact reasons why afternoon exercise show greater benefits remain unknown, requiring further investigation to uncover the underlying mechanisms.

Importance of balance and individuality

Working out is as unique as the individual. (Image via Freepik)

While the study highlights the potential benefits of afternoon exercise, it's crucial to recognize that this is just one piece of the puzzle.

Every individual is unique, so finding a time for physical activity that fits into your routine and allows for consistency is paramount. Morning exercise may still be a fabulous option for those struggling to incorporate exercise into their daily life.

A holistic approach to blood sugar control

Exercise is just one aspect of maintaining healthy blood sugar level. Sleep, hormones, medications and dietary choices all play crucial roles as well.

It's essential to adopt a holistic approach to blood sugar control, incorporating a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular physical activity in your lifestyle.

While the research highlights the potential benefits of afternoon exercise for blood sugar control, it's important to remember that larger and more diverse studies are needed to validate these findings.

The key takeaway is that any exercise, at any time of day, is beneficial. Find what works best for you, and strive for consistency. By prioritizing physical activity and embracing a healthy lifestyle, you can support your overall well-being and blood sugar management.

Poll : 0 votes