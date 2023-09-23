Subtle signs that you’re addicted to stress and how to break the habit

Life can be overwhelming at times, but did you know that some people are addicted to stress? That may sound strange, but it's true. When it takes over your life, it can become a habit that's difficult to break.

In fact, many people get so used to feeling stressed that they don't even realize thta they're addicted to it. So, what are the signs that you're one of them?

Firstly, do you find yourself constantly seeking out stressful situations? Does it feel like your life is a rollercoaster ride of non-stop anxiety? Can't remember the last time you had a good night's sleep? These are all signs that anxiety has taken over your life.

Three ways to tell if you're addicted to stress

1) Rest and relaxation make you feel guilty

Trapped in the world of hustle culture (Image via Unsplash/Kevin Ku)

Our modern work culture often glorifies overworking, perceiving stress as a measure of success. Chronically stressed individuals tend to associate busyness with achievement and wear that as a badge of honor.

If you find yourself feeling bad when taking breaks or having downtime or consider it a waste of time, it may be indicative that you're addicted to stress.

Practising mindfulness (Image via Unsplash / Lesly Juarez)

What to do?: It's time to realize that looking after yourself and chilling out are vital parts of keeping yourself healthy and balanced. Give yourself some guilt-free moments to kick back and recharge.

Get into mindfulness. Try out hobbies you love, and make sure you set clear boundaries between your work life and personal time. Don't let them mix.

2) Your phone is your best friend

Always glued to your phone (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

In this era of smartphones and social media, our devices have become like extra body parts. However, if you're constantly glued to your phone not because you want to connect or have fun but because you feel pressured to respond to work-related stuff, you're stressed.

Always seeking validation and getting those adrenaline rushes from being constantly worried can create a dependency on dopamine.

Digital detox (Image via Unsplash/Artem Kovalev)

Here's how you deal: You have to set some boundaries with your phone usage. Schedule specific times to check your work messages and emails, and make sure you give yourself some tech-free periods.

3) Taking on more than you can handle

Not setting boundaries at workplace (Image via Unsplash/Nubelson Fernandes)

Being eager to please and accommodating is admirable, but when it comes at the cost of constantly being overwhelmed by an excessive workload, is undesirable.

Even when you are aware of your limitations and overwhelmed mentally and physically, you continue to take on additional projects and responsibilities, you love to be stressed.

learning how to say no (Image via Unsplash / Daniel Monteiro)

What to do instead: Learn the power of saying no. Prioritize your well-being and set realistic boundaries.

Practice effective time management and delegation to ensure that you maintain a healthy work-life balance. Seek support from mentors or seek therapy to address underlying issues that make it difficult for you to turn down additional stressors.

Breaking free from stress addiction

There might not be a special club to help you break free from your tension addiction, but there are some seriously effective strategies out there:

Here are two simple things you can start doing today to get your life together: regular exercise and meditation.

1) Hit up the gym, and get your pump on or go for a run, and watch those endorphins and dopamine flow, bringing you that feel-good vibe and total zen.

2) Take it one step further, and pinpoint the sources of tension in your life that are making your body and mind suffer. Once you know what these "bad stressors" are, you can start eliminating or reducing their impact on your well-being.

Moreover, don't be shy about seeking help from professionals and support groups when it comes to tackling this process.

Recognizing and dealing with this addiction is essential if you want to live a healthy and balanced life. By taking a look at these signs of stress addiction, one can take some serious action to break free from its grip.

And yes, don't get yourself twisted. Self-care and relaxation aren't signs of weakness. They're necessary for your overall well-being. It's time to level up in how you deal with things.

Find some healthier ways to cope, set boundaries, and make sure you prioritize your mental and physical health.