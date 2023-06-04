Summer illnesses to watch out for in 2023: COVID-19, HMPV and lyme disease

While many look forward to enjoying outdoor activities and warmer weather, it's important to be aware of prevalent illnesses that can affect individuals during the summer season.

As the summer months approach, it's crucial to stay informed about potential health risks that may arise during this time. In 2023, three notable illnesses to watch out for include COVID-19, HMPV (human metapneumovirus) and Lyme disease.

In this article, we shed light on these diseases and provide essential information to help you stay healthy and safe.

Summer illnesses to watch in 2023

COVID-19

Despite ongoing efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus remains a concern in the summer of 2023.

The highly transmissible Delta variant, along with other emerging variants, poses a risk to public health. As travel restrictions ease and social activities resume, it's crucial to continue practicing preventive measures, like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and practicing proper hand hygiene.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool in combating COVID-19, and it's essential to encourage widespread immunization to protect both individuals and communities.

HMPV (Human metapneumovirus)

HMPV is a respiratory virus that typically affects young children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems.

In recent years, HMPV has become increasingly recognized as a significant cause of respiratory infections, especially during the summer months. It shares similar symptoms with other respiratory viruses, like common cold or flu, including cough, congestion, fever and shortness of breath.

Proper hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals are important preventive measures. If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical attention is advisable.

Lyme disease

Lyme disease, which is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is an illness transmitted to humans through the bite of black-legged ticks.

As people spend more time outdoors during the summer, the risk of encountering ticks bites and contracting Lyme disease increases. Early symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and a characteristic rash resembling a bullseye.

Prompt removal of attached ticks and seeking medical attention if symptoms develop is crucial. Preventive measures include wearing protective clothing, using insect repellents and conducting regular tick checks after spending time outdoors.

As the summer season draws near, having knowledge about common illnesses can enable individuals to proactively safeguard their well-being.

Remember, knowledge and awareness are key to maintaining good health. Stay informed, practice preventive measures and seek medical attention when necessary. By staying vigilant and taking appropriate precautions, you can enjoy a safe and healthy summer season.

