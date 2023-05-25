Summer snacking: Should you eat almonds? Here's what you need to know

Summer is a great time to be outdoors and enjoy the warm weather while snacking on delightful and nutrient-dense nuts like almonds! While you can opt for other nuts, the health benefits of almonds are manifold. They are rich in protein and contain heart-healthy fats that have been shown to lower blood cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Here's what you need to know about eating almonds this summer:

What makes summer one of the best seasons to munch on snacks?

Summer is a time for outdoor activities, picnics and parties, vacations and road trips, which means you're going to be snacking more than usual.

Summer is all about the outdoors: barbecues and cookouts; poolside lounging; long days spent at the beach or by the pool with friends. You don't want to be stuck eating boring old fruits or veggies all day long when there are so many delicious options out there!

When it comes down to it though - do almonds really belong in your diet?

It can be a great summer snack! (image via unsplash / marcia cripps)

Health Benefits of Almonds

While they are a nutritious and healthy snack, they're also high in calories and fat. If you're trying to lose weight or manage your blood sugar, it's important to keep an eye on how much you eat of any one food.

It is a good source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats (monounsaturated fats). They also contain iron, magnesium, and potassium - all three minerals are linked with heart health.

nutritious snack (image via unsplash / juan jose)

A single serving (about 24 nuts) contains around 165 calories; while this isn't too bad per se (it's around 15% less than the same amount of peanuts), it adds up quickly if you're snacking on them all day long!

Almonds have fiber, protein, and healthy fats that are good for you

They are a good source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Fiber helps you feel full so you're less likely to overeat and also regulates your blood sugar levels. Protein helps repair tissue and muscle in the body, while healthy fats help lower cholesterol levels.

rich in fibre and protein (image via unsplash / markus winkler)

Almonds are also high in magnesium - a mineral that is necessary for more than 300 biochemical reactions in our bodies. Magnesium can help prevent Type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels because it improves insulin sensitivity (the ability of cells to respond properly).

As with most things, moderation is key when it comes to snacking

A 1/4 cup serving of almonds contains just 160 calories, 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber and yet they're still one of the most popular nuts in America!

However, eating too many of these at once could lead to digestive issues such as gas or bloating, especially if you aren't used to eating them. It's important not to overdo your intake because this can lead to issues such as constipation if you eat too much within a short period of time.

eating in moderation is the key (image via unsplash / chad stembridge)

In addition to being mindful about how many nuts you eat throughout the day, make sure that other parts of your diet are balanced by drinking plenty of water between meals so that everything moves smoothly through your body without any hiccups along the way.

Almonds are a great snack, but they should not be your only source of nutrition. You should try to eat a variety of foods throughout the day and seasonally, depending on what's available locally. If you want to eat these nutritious nuts, go ahead! But try not to eat too many at once: just one or two handfuls will give your body all the nutrients it needs without overloading on calories or fat from one food source alone.

Poll : 0 votes