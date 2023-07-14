SuperAgers and Their Remarkable Brains: Study Reveals Further Insights into Their Unique Characteristics

In a groundbreaking observational study conducted in Spain, researchers shed light on the fascinating world of "SuperAgers." These exceptional individuals in their 80s possess cognitive abilities comparable to those of individuals three decades younger. The study, which is the largest of its kind, uncovered key differences in lifestyle that may contribute to the remarkable mental acuity of these older adults.

The term "SuperAger" was coined by the Northwestern SuperAging program, and it refers to individuals aged over 80 who undergo extensive cognitive testing. To qualify as a SuperAger, a person's memory must be as good as or even better than that of cognitively normal individuals in their 50s and 60s. Astonishingly, only around 10% of applicants meet this criterion.

The Exceptional Traits of SuperAgers

They exhibit distinct behavioral patterns in addition to their neurological advantages (RDNE Stock project/ Pexels)

SuperAgers share several common traits that contribute to their exceptional cognitive abilities. First and foremost, they tend to have thicker cortices—the brain regions responsible for memory, decision-making, and thinking—compared to individuals in their 50s and 60s. Their cortices also shrink at a slower rate, defying the typical aging process.

In addition to their neurobiological advantages, they exhibit certain behavioral patterns. They maintain a positive outlook on life, challenge their brains regularly through learning and reading, and often continue working well into their 80s. They also tend to be socially active, surrounded by a network of family and friends, and engage in volunteering within their communities. Notably, they also prioritize physical activity and lead an active lifestyle.

The Spanish Study on SuperAgers

The Spanish study, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, followed a group of 64 SuperAgers and 55 cognitively normal older adults as part of the Vallecas Project, a long-term research project on Alzheimer's in Madrid. Over the course of four years, participants underwent brain scans, blood tests, and various lifestyle and cognitive assessments.

Key Findings

The study revealed intriguing results that set SuperAgers apart from their counterparts. They exhibited greater gray matter volume in brain areas associated with cognitive functioning, spatial memory, and overall memory. Particularly notable were the changes observed in gray matter volume in regions linked to motor activity, movement, and memory.

Furthermore, the study found that SuperAgers scored lower than typical older adults on depression and anxiety measures. Mental health issues, such as depression, are known risk factors for cognitive decline and dementia. They also reported higher levels of physical activity in midlife, emphasized the importance of quality sleep, and demonstrated independence in their daily lives. Notably, poor sleep is a significant risk factor for cognitive decline.

The genetic tendency of SuperAgers to keep their minds sharp into old life is of interest. (Hasan Albari/ Pexels)

Exploring the Protective Factors

The genetic predisposition of SuperAgers to maintain sharp minds into old age is a subject of interest. Autopsies of donated SuperAger brains have revealed larger, healthier cells in the entorhinal cortex—a brain region affected early in Alzheimer's disease. SuperAger brains also contain a higher number of von Economo neurons, a rare type of brain cell believed to facilitate rapid communication across the brain.

The study's findings offer hope and valuable insights for individuals in their 30s and 40s who wish to improve their long-term brain health. By adopting a lifestyle that includes regular exercise, stress reduction, and other healthy habits, individuals can potentially optimize their cognitive abilities as they age. The study's outcomes emphasize the importance of maintaining physical fitness, reducing cardiovascular risk, prioritizing mental health, and seeking appropriate care for mood disorders.

SuperAgers defy the conventional notion of cognitive decline in old age. Their exceptional cognitive abilities and thicker cortices contribute to their remarkable mental sharpness. By understanding the lifestyle factors that set them apart, researchers can uncover protective mechanisms against age-related cognitive decline and brain changes. This knowledge opens doors to improving brain health for individuals of all ages and potentially reducing the risk of developing dementia in later life.