Surfacing fear of EEE virus in Connecticut as mosquitoes test positive

The Northeastern Connecticut town of Thompson has tested positive for a rare and potentially fatal virus known as the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in tiny, buzzing mosquitoes that frequently annoy during warm summer evenings or start humming around the ears at night.

State officials have issued warnings about the potential risks linked with mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus in response, which is the first of its sort in 2023. That has caused worry and concern among Thompson residents.

In this article, we explain the virus, the function of mosquito control initiatives in the USA and how to protect yourself from these buzzing vectors.

What is the EEE virus in mosquitoes?

The EEE virus is a rare type of virus found in mosquitoes. It belongs to the category of Arboviruses, which spread through the bite of the infected insects. This virus can lead to severe neurological problems, including inflammation in the brain.

The EEE virus was found earlier in Connecticut, but every year, the number of infected individuals has been found to decrease. However, it's very crucial to point out that nearly 30% of infected patients die, so the importance of staying safe from the virus cannot be overstated.

The most recent epidemic of this virus took place in 2019 and affected numerous people, including 19 in New England.

Role of mosquito management programs in USA

Sprays can make patients with breathing problems uncomfortable. (Image by ernestoeslava on Pixabay)

Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at the New Haven-based Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said in a statement:

“The recent detection of EEE virus and continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern as conditions are suitable for further build-up of virus in the coming weeks.”

The United States has put in place effective mosquito management systems to counter the threat of the EEE virus and other illnesses spread by them.

The State Mosquito Management Program in Connecticut is essential for observing and managing their populations. In their proactive efforts, they capture and examine mosquitoes from different areas to look for diseases like West Nile and EEE.

How to safeguard yourselves from EEE mosquitoes

Take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites (Image by Freepik)

It's best to safeguard yourselves and your loved ones from mosquitoes with the EEE virus, as the probability of getting bit by them can never be zero.

Here are some measures for you to take to avoid getting mosquito bites.

#1 Mosquito repellant to the rescue

Don’t forget to use an EPA-approved and dermatologically-tested mosquito repellant on exposed parts of your skin to keep mosquitoes away,

#2 Cover up

The mosquitors are highly active at dawn or dusk. So, prevent stepping outside during these hours, but if it’s necessary, make sure to wear full-sleeved tees and trousers that ensure an extra protective layer from the bites of EEE vector mosquitoes.

#3 Secure your home

Lock the windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your rooms. Sleeping nets can also be utilized.

The EEE virus poses a serious threat of brain infection, so its spread in Connecticut’s Thompson town cannot be underestimated.

The authorities are working towards the management of these insects in Thompson and nearby areas, and warnings have been issued, too. While the authorities are taking care of the issue at a high level, you should take care of yourself, too, to ensure protection from the EEE virus vector.