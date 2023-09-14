Surprising factors behind Japan’s low obesity rates while 32% Americans struggle

With Japan's fascinating culture, one might wonder why the obesity percentage is less in the country.

With only a 3.3% of obese percentage, Japan is hailed as a model for maintaining a healthy population. In stark contrast, the United States faces an obesity epidemic, with a rate ten times higher than that of Japan. What is it that sets the two nations apart when it comes to lower obesity rates?

Although many people think of Japanese food as delicious, it's actually the simplicity of Japanese diets that accounts for lower obesity levels. Many restaurants in Japan feature menu items made only with local ingredients. In contrast, many American restaurants serve food trucked in from far away.

What makes Japan an obesity outlier?

1) Washoku: Traditional Japanese cuisine keeps obesity at bay

Most of the dishes are made with simple ingredients (Image via Unsplash/Drica Pinotti)

At the heart of Japan's lower obesity rate lies its celebrated culinary tradition: Washoku. Comprising a well-balanced mix of flavors, textures and nutrients, Washoku offers a healthy alternative to many Western diets.

Traditional Japanese meals follow the "ichiju-sansai" rule, which encourages a diverse array of dishes, including miso soup, pickles, vegetables, fish or meat, soy products and a bowl of steamed rice.

These nutrient-rich ingredients are often prepared through sauteing, boiling or steaming, resulting in lower fat content compared to Western cooking methods.

2) Early nutrition education and healthy school lunches

Children are often exposed to nutritious food from an early age. (Image via Unsplash/Thomas Marban)

Japanese children are exposed to nutrition education from a young age through the school system. Every elementary and junior high school in Japan has a nutritionist responsible for designing well-balanced lunch menus and ensuring their proper preparation.

By consistently consuming nutritious meals at school, children develop healthy eating habits that can last a lifetime. This early exposure to balanced meals plays a crucial role in combating childhood obesity issue and instilling a sense of portion control.

3) Portion control and serving style

Believe in portion control. (Image via Unsplash/Laurens RMD)

Unlike Western-style dining, which serves courses individually, Japanese meals are traditionally served all at once. This approach allows individuals to visually assess the amount of food on their plate and exercise portion control.

The practice of "hara hachi bu," which translates to eating until one is 80% full, is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture. By being mindful of their satiety level, the Japanese are less likely to overeat and consequently maintain healthier body weight.

4) Sequential eating for improved metabolism

Eating food in certain order (Image via Unsplash/Goodeats YQR)

The Japanese have a unique approach to mealtime sequencing, which can have a positive impact on metabolism.

According to Japanese dietary customs, the preferred order of food consumption is as follows: 1) soup and vegetables, 2) dairy products (if any), 3) meat/fish/eggs, 4) rice/bread/noodles and 5) desserts (if any).

This sequential eating pattern helps regulate blood sugar level, preventing sudden spikes and making it more challenging for the body to store excess fat.

5) Active lifestyle and daily physical activity

Lower obese percentage - Involves more physical activity (Image via Unsplash/Clay Banks)

The Japanese are known for leading an active lifestyle. Public transportation use is widespread, and walking is a common mode of commuting, resulting in an average daily step count of approximately 8,000 steps per person.

This consistent physical activity helps burn calories, maintain healthy weight level and contribute to overall cardiovascular fitness. While urban areas may offer more opportunities for walking, even rural communities emphasize daily movement and physical activity.

The disparity in obesity percentage between Americans and Japanese can be attributed to a combination of cultural, lifestyle and dietary factors. Japan's food culture, emphasis on balanced meals and portion control, and nutrition education contribute to their relatively lower obesity rates.

Additionally, their active lifestyle and cultural attitude towards food plays a significant role in maintaining healthier bodyweight. Adopting some of these practices and lessons, societies can work towards combating the obesity epidemic and improving public health outcomes.