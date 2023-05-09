Surprising truth about how many calories are burned when sleeping

It's important to remember that quality sleep is just as important for weight management as the number of calories burned when sleeping.

If you're attempting to lose weight, you might be curious about how the body burns calories throughout the day, especially when you sleep. You might be surprised to learn that the body does in fact burn calories as you sleep.

The number of calories you burn when sleeping depends on many variables, like weight, metabolism and amount of sleep you get each night.

Does sleeping burn calories?

Getting enough sleep is important due to calories burned while sleeping. (Image via Unsplash/ Shane)

Yes, calories are burned when sleeping, but they are burned at a far slower rate than when you're awake and active.

Nevertheless, during sleep, calories are burned to power vital physical processes including breathing, regulating body temperature and cell and tissue repair and regeneration.

Sleeping and weight loss

While getting enough sleep can help you burn more calories overall during the day, it's crucial to keep in mind that it's not a replacement for regular exercise and a balanced diet.

It's unlikely that sleeping alone would result in significant weight loss. However, having a good night's sleep is crucial for overall health and happiness and weight loss objectives.

It's important to keep in mind that the quantity of deep sleep you get each night can affect how many calories you burn while you sleep. According to studies, people who receive more deep sleep generally burn more calories while they are sleeping.

To surmise, while sleeping burns calories, it's not a magic solution for weight loss. The number of calories burned when sleeping is relatively small compared to other activities, but every little bit counts.

So, to reach your weight management goals put a high priority on getting excellent sleep in addition to consistent exercise and a nutritious diet.

Number of calories burned when sleeping

Proper sleep is important for weight management. (Image via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

We are all different, so our individual calorie expenditure when sleeping varies depending on many factors. For instance, how much energy you burn when sleeping is calculated by taking into account your age, weight, height and number of hours you sleep each night.

Although these are essential considerations, it's crucial to realize that other factors like body composition, exercise level, temperature and hormones also play a part. These factors are more challenging to measure, though.

For an average person, the number of calories burned when sleeping is thought to be between 50 and 100 calories every hour, according to studies. That might not seem like much, but over the course of a night's sleep, it can mount up.

How are calories burned when sleeping?

Calories burned when sleeping depends on age and other factors. (Image via Unsplash/We vibe toys)

The body burns calories as you sleep to maintain itself and keep you alive. Additionally, it blocks out irrelevant information to make a place for fresh memories, like the things you discover throughout the day.

At night, the body also makes key nutrients, enzymes and hormones. Additionally, it creates new cells and tissues while repairing damaged ones. The immune system is maintained by antibodies and cytokines (a type of protein) generated when you sleep. These physical processes demand energy.

Now that you know the truth behind calories burned when sleeping, you should prioritize your sleep if you want to maintain good mental and physical health. However, if your objective is weight loss, sleep may play a covert x-factor role.

Even though having more sleep won't enhance your metabolism, getting less sleep than you require will. That can result in weight gain or make it tougher for you to control your weight.

Poll : 0 votes