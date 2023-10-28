Swap Halloween candy with this ‘superfood’ – Nutritional benefits and more

As Halloween approaches and pumpkin carving begins, you might believe you've experienced everything. However, these superfood seeds have a delightful surprise in store for you. They offer far more than you might anticipate.

Aside from being spooky cute, these little guys are packed with nutritional benefits Pumpkin seeds are highly valuable and nutrient-rich, capable of providing the body with a whole assortment of health benefits.

Apart being rich in vitamins, pumpkin seeds are a great source of fiber

Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

Pumpkin seeds give you a good dose of fiber, keeping your digestion healthy and making you feel full.

Forget the candy, and grab some pumpkin seeds to satisfy your cravings and stay on your diet game. Pumpkin seeds also come with a bunch of magnesium. The mineral is a big deal for your overall health, keeping the bones strong and heart in good shape.

By simply adding pumpkin seeds into your diet, you make sure that daily magnesium needs are met. Zinc, a mineral that supports immune function, is also found abundantly in pumpkin seeds.

By swapping out sugary Halloween treats for pumpkin seeds, you can give your immune system a boost and support the body's natural defense mechanisms.

Pumpkin seeds are like the superheroes of anti-inflammatory foods. They have these great properties that can help you fight inflammation in your body. If you're trying to calm things down inside, adding pumpkin seeds to your Halloween festivities could be a sick move in the right direction.

For individuals concerned about prostate and bladder health, pumpkin seeds are an asset. Studies have suggested that pumpkin seeds may help promote a healthy prostate and contribute to maintaining a well-functioning urinary system.

By enjoying a handful of pumpkin seeds, you can take a proactive step toward supporting these essential bodily functions.

Swapping out candy for pumpkin seeds this Halloween could be a tasty way to get more nutrients

Roast or add them to the salads. (Image via Unsplash/Lucia Tognacci)

Pumpkin seeds aren't just healthy, but they keep it versatile too. You can munch them up as a snack, or mix them in with some homemade granola.

You can also sprinkle them on top of your salad, yogurt or oatmeal. They're super tasty, and you get that extra little crunch and nutty flavour. When selecting pumpkin seeds, opt for unsalted varieties to keep sodium intake in check.

Although readily available packaged pumpkin seeds may be convenient, they often come with added salt that can lead to excessive sodium intake. Preparing your own pumpkin seeds by scooping them out of fresh pumpkins, removing any attached pulp,and lightly roasting them will allow you to enjoy the full nutritional benefits while controlling the sodium content.

To conclude, swapping traditional Halloween candy for the nutritional powerhouse that is pumpkin seeds is a wise choice, as it brings a whole bunch of goodness to the table.

You get fiber, magnesium, zinc, anti-inflammatory power and support for your prostate and bladder health. Making this switch may be small, but it can satisfy your cravings while giving your body some serious nourishment.

These seeds are superfood that's all about promoting your overall well-being. This Halloween, embrace the goodness of pumpkin seeds, and make it a healthier holiday for both you and your loved ones.