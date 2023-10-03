Symptoms of Fried Rice Syndrome you should not ignore

Fried Rice Syndrome is a nickname for a not-so-fun experience—food poisoning caused by a bacterium called Bacillus cereus. This sneaky bacterium hangs out in the soil and can make its way into our food, especially rice, if it's not treated right.

When you cook rice and leave it at room temperature, Bacillus cereus can multiply and release toxins. These toxins can bring on unpleasant symptoms like tummy cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

To avoid Fried Rice Syndrome, remember to refrigerate your cooked rice promptly and give it a good, hot reheat before digging in. This is super important for restaurants and places that serve food because they need to follow strict hygiene rules to keep us safe from Bacillus cereus and other foodborne illnesses.

What are the signs of Fried Rice Syndrome?

Stomach aches due to food poisoning (Image via Getty Images/Laylabird)

When Fried Rice Syndrome strikes, you'll likely spot a few telltale symptoms:

Abdominal Cramps: Your belly might begin to ache with cramps, a rather uncomfortable signal from your body that something's off.

Diarrhea: Sadly, diarrhea often joins the walk, courtesy of the toxins whipped up by Bacillus cereus. These irritants send you dashing to the restroom more often than you'd like.

Nausea and Vomiting: Got that queasy feeling? Nausea often rolls in, and sometimes, it may escalate to vomiting. It's certainly not the highlight of your day.

Mild Fever: A mild fever might also make an appearance as your body rolls up its sleeves to battle the bacterial invasion and its nasty toxins.

Stomach aches due to food poisoning (Image via Getty Images/Gorodenkorf)

The silver lining? These unpleasantries usually make their entrance rather quickly, typically between 1 and 5 hours post-munching on the contaminated grub. And they're not the lingering type, often bidding adieu within a day.

How to treat Fried Rice Syndrome?

So, if you find yourself dealing with what people like to call Fried Rice Syndrome, here's what you can do to help yourself feel better:

Take a Breather: Your body's working hard to kick out those unwanted guests (the bacteria). Give it a hand by resting up. That means, stay cozy and take it easy.

Drink Up: When you've got symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, it's easy to get dehydrated. So, sip on water, have clear soups, or consume electrolyte drinks since these will help you stay hydrated.

Stomach aches due to food poisoning (Image via Getty Images/Gorodenkorf)

Be Picky with Your Food: While you're not feeling your best, it's best to avoid food that might upset your tummy even more. That includes alcohol, cigarettes (if you smoke), coffee, dairy, and spicy or greasy foods.

Start Slow with Your Meals: When you're ready to eat again, go for gentle foods such as bananas, plain rice, applesauce, plain crackers, or soft-boiled carrots. They're easy on your stomach.

Consider Over-the-counter Meds: If you're really uncomfortable, you can talk to your local pharmacy about over-the-counter meds. They can help with things like diarrhea or tummy cramps. But keep in mind that it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional first, especially if you have other health issues.

Stomach aches due to food poisoning (Image via Getty Images/Tharakorn)

Don't Hesitate to See a Doctor: If your symptoms get super bad, hang around for more than a day or two, or if you're in a high-risk group (like being really young, older, or having a weak immune system), it's totally okay to reach out to a doctor. In rare cases, they might prescribe antibiotics, but most of the time, this issue sorts itself out.

Now that you know how to deal with Fried Rice Syndrome, you should be able to recover quickly if you follow the steps outlined. Consider thinking about your food choices to keep them at bay.