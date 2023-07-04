Tackling Menopausal Belly Fat: Exercise and Diet Strategies

For many women, menopausal belly fat can be a difficult and persistent problem. Women who are approaching menopause may experience weight gain, particularly around their midriff, as they enter their fourth decade. This rise in belly fat, often known as the "menopot," can affect one's physical appearance as well as general health.

It is harder to shed weight during menopause, especially around the belly, when estrogen levels drop and metabolism slows. It's critical to manage this problem since extra menopausal belly fat poses both a health and aesthetic danger. According to research in the journal Menopause, menopausal weight gain around the midsection raises the risk of cardiovascular disease even in the absence of total weight gain.

Some of the Best Ways to Get Rid of Menopausal Belly Fat

Incorporate workouts that focus on important muscle groups into your strength training routines. (Ketut Subiyanto/ Pexels)

To burn calories and decrease body fat, perform cardiovascular workouts like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, or dancing. Include exercises that target key muscle groups in your strength training regimens, such as squats, lunges, push-ups, and dumbbell movements, to increase your metabolism and gain lean muscle mass.

To develop the abdominal muscles, use core workouts like planks, crunches, Russian twists, and stability ball activities.

To increase calorie burn and enhance cardiovascular fitness, try high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which involves brief bursts of intense activity followed by short recovery intervals. Furthermore, to increase flexibility, core strength, and posture, try low-impact workouts like yoga or Pilates.

Some Foods to Avoid for Menopause Belly Fat

Processed and refined carbs can contribute to excess belly fat. Pay attention to your sugar and carb intake, opting for whole grains and low-sugar alternatives. A reduced-carbohydrate diet may help decrease the risk of menopausal belly fat. Likewise, limit alcohol intake, as it can contribute to weight gain and promote abdominal fat storage.

Minimize consumption of processed snacks, packaged meals, and fast food. Reduce your intake of sugary beverages, desserts, candies, and sweetened snacks. Avoid foods containing partially hydrogenated oils, such as fried foods, margarine, and commercially baked goods.

Reduce your intake of packaged foods, processed snacks, and fast food. (Ash/ Pexels)

Best Foods for Menopause Belly

Incorporate sources like fish, chicken, turkey, tofu, beans, and legumes into your meals. Grains such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat bread are considered power foods for their fiber content, so they should definitely not be missed. Include a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables for their nutrient density and fiber. Additionally, opt for sources like avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds in moderation and consume low-fat dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified plant-based milk to support bone health.

Prioritize Healthy Sleep

Good quality sleep is crucial for weight management. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night, establish a regular sleep routine, and create a conducive sleep environment. Avoid eating late at night, as it can disrupt sleep patterns.

A healthy sleep schedule is essential for managing weight. (Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

Unsettling menopausal belly fat can be due to hormonal changes. Exercises like regular cardio, weightlifting, core work, and HIIT can help you consume calories and lose menopausal belly fat. Avoid starches, carbonated beverages, and highly sugared foods. Include whole grains, organic foods, veggies, lean meats, healthy fats, and all of the above in your diet. Focus on resting and giving up late-night snacking if you want to maintain a healthy weight throughout menopause.

