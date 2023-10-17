Teddi Mellencamp health update: The actress rejects surgery and chooses immunotherapy amid melanoma diagnosis 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp recently talked about her health update amid her skin cancer diagnosis. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that she rejected surgery and opted for immunotherapy, a type of less-invasive treatment that allows the immune system to fight against cancerous cells.

Mellencamp first opened up about her stage 2 skin cancer diagnosis in October 2022, saying that she wanted to share her story as a form of awareness.

According to medical experts, this less-invasive treatment can be helpful in treating different types of cancer. The procedure utilizes certain substances that help boost the immune system and allow the body to eliminate cancer cells. Immunotherapy can be used separately or with chemotherapy or any other type of cancer treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp health update amid melanoma diagnosis

After Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her latest biopsy revealing another skin cancer, the actress took to Instagram to update her fans that she is all set to start with a five-week regimen with immunotherapy cream.

In a previous Instagram post, Teddi Mellencamp also shared details about the possible side effects she could get during treatment.

"Fatigue, inflammation, blisters and some pain but ya know what, it’s better than the alternative," she wrote.

She added,

"As of now, I am just tired, anxious and have headaches, but this too shall pass."

Mellencamp also requested that people stay vigilant and get their skin checked for signs of melanoma.

Teddi Mellencamp immunotherapy: The actress rejects surgery and chooses a less-invasive treatment plan

Recently, on Friday, October 13, the actress shared a video clip of her 11-year-old daughter Slate Arroyave applying immunotherapy cream on her shoulder. The actress explained that after her latest and 13th melanoma diagnosis, her doctor gave her the choice to go for surgery or try a less-invasive treatment.

Mellencamp revealed that she chose immunotherapy.

"I was given the option of doing surgery and having my entire right shoulder’s skin removed and replaced with a skin graft or using this immunotherapy cream," Teddie Mellencamp wrote, alongside the video showing her daughter applying cream to her shoulder.

She continued,

"My margins weren’t clear after my last surgery so this is what makes most sense. I chose the cream to start."

To avoid any kind of side effect from the cream, Mellencamp revealed that, as guided by her doctor, she divided the affected area into three sections so that each of them could be treated separately.

Mellencamp also confessed that she is terrified and concerned about the future. However, the actress is determined to remain strong.

"I am scared, I am sad, but I am a fighter and have the most loving support system and for that I am so very grateful. I will do my best to keep you all posted as the medication starts working and the changes I am feeling. As of now, I am just tired, anxious and have headaches but this too shall pass," Teddi Mellencamp wrote.

She also talked about her 11-year-old daughter and wrote,

"@slate_mellencamp_eq, you are such a patient and loving caretaker. Mommy will never forget this."

Over the course of a few months, the reality TV star underwent 12 melanoma removal surgeries and has always been vocal about her health, sharing health updates with her fans and creating awareness for skin cancer.