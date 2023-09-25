10 best herbal teas to calm anxiety and find your Zen

When we're feeling anxious, a nice cup of herbal tea can help soothe the mind. You don't have to stick with just one kind of tea every time you want to relax; there are tons of different herbal elixirs out there to try.

You can brew a cup of tea using valerian root or passionflower or try a blend of soothing herbs like peppermint and lemon verbena. Each cup is like a mini-ritual of self-care, allowing the warmth and aromas to soothe anxiety and bring calm.

So, let's break away from the notion of relying on a single tea to calm our minds. Instead, here's a look at different types of herbal teas you can try:

Different types of herbal teas for anxiety

Here are ten of them:

1) Chamomile tea

Loaded with anti-oxidants (Image via Unsplash/Masaaki Komori)

Chamomile tea is often deemed as the champion of anxiety relief. The gentle, floral taste combined with its known soothing properties make this herbal tea a trusted remedy for anxiety.

Chamomile contains compounds that bind to receptors in the brain, promoting relaxation and reducing stress. As you sip on this warming beverage, worries seem to dissipate, and a sense of tranquility takes over.

2) Lavender tea

Reduces stress (Image via Unsplash/Matt Seymour)

Lavender is not only visually appealing but also has remarkable anxiety-busting powers.

Lavender tea is created using the dried flowers of the plant, infusing the hot water with its distinctive aroma and calming effects. The gentle scent alone can transport you to a serene paradise. Sipping on lavender tea can help decrease anxiety symptoms, promoting a state of deep relaxation.

3) Lemon balm tea

Calms the mind (Image via Unsplash/Allen Lee)

Lemon balm, a member of the mint family, is known for its positive effects on mood and stress relief.

Its distinct lemony flavor brings a refreshing zest to your cup, while its natural mood-boosting properties help keep anxious thoughts at bay. Lemon balm tea is a delightful way to lift your spirit and find peace amidst the chaos.

4) Green tea

Keeps you relaxed (Image via Unsplash/Phatthanan T)

Green tea, once associated solely with health-conscious individuals, is now recognized as an anxiety-fighting powerhouse for everyone.

Packed with theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation, green tea provides a gentle energy boost while keeping anxiety levels in check. By incorporating green tea in your daily routine, you can experience a balanced mind and a heightened sense of well-being.

5) Passionflower tea

Boosts brain health (Image via Unsplash/Yukon Haughton)

Passionflower tea is like your personal anxiety-destroying superhero. This herbal tea contains compounds that increase GABA levels in the brain, creating a calming effect and enabling you to find your tranquility.

A sip of passionflower tea can help kick anxiety to the curb and be your sidekick in the pursuit of inner peace.

6) Valerian root tea

Regulates the nervous system (Image via Unsplash/Sugarman Joe)

Valerian root tea is like the ultimate chill pill you've been searching for. Known for its sedative powers, this herbal tea calms the nervous system, helping you achieve a restful night's sleep.

It's perfect for those nights when anxiety keeps you up. Valerian root tea can be a natural remedy to turn off those racing thoughts and embrace deep relaxation.

7) Peppermint tea

Melts your tension away (Image via Unsplash/Na Visky)

Peppermint tea, with its cool and invigorating flavor, provides a refreshing escape from everyday stressors.

The menthol in peppermint tea acts as a natural muscle relaxant, melting away tension and promoting a sense of calmness. Sipping on this minty elixir can create a moment of serenity, allowing you to unwind and let worries evaporate.

8) Holy basil tea

Has potential health benefits (Image via Unsplash/Petr Sidorov)

Holy basil, also known as tulsi, has long been hailed as an adaptogenic herb that helps the body cope with stress.

Holy Basil tea brings balance to your mind, helping you handle stress like a pro. Sipping on this herbal elixir adds a touch of Zen to your day, empowering you to face life's challenges with a calm and composed mindset.

9) Rose tea

Has soothing aroma (Image via Unsplash/Oziel Gomez)

Roses are not only romantic but can also be a powerful ally in soothing anxiety. Rose tea, made from fragrant petals, has a calming effect that can uplift your spirit and bring serenity to your soul.

The gentle aroma and delicate taste of rose tea provide a moment of respite, allowing you to unplug from the chaos and find solace in a cup.

10) Ashwagandha tea

Herbal tea regulates stress hormone (Image via Unsplash/Erfan Amiri)

Used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, ashwagandha is a herbal adaptogen that battles stress and anxiety with its remarkable properties.

Ashwagandha tea stabilizes cortisol level, known as the stress hormone, helping you find your inner calmness. Sipping on this herbal tea may be the secret weapon you need to conquer anxiety.

Incorporating herbal tea in your daily routine is not only a soothing ritual but also a natural way to promote relaxation and reduce stress.

Whether it be the classic chamomile, the invigorating green tea or the unique powers of passionflower, all these teas offer their own benefits in alleviating anxiety.