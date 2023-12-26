10 brain studies that redefined neuroscience in 2023

The human brain is extremely complex and baffles even the most advanced scientists. It's by far the most important organ for any human being, but there are new discoveries made daily that further increase our understanding of this profoundly important structure.

It's the most complex object in the known universe. The brain, which is typically about three pounds of gray matter that looks like a wrinkled walnut and is housed in the skull of Homo sapiens, is the subject of a thousand movies, a million books, and a trillion scientific studies.

So, what's next? Where do we go from here? What else can we learn about this beautiful yet mysterious organ? Here are 10 mind-blowing brain studies that redefined neuroscience in 2023.

Ten interesting studies that pushed the boundaries of neuroscience in 2023

1) Newly discovered brain shield

A look into the brain health (Image via Unsplash/Buddhi Kumar)

Scientists made a groundbreaking discovery - a shield in the brain that clears away waste and acts as a lookout post for immune cells.

This thin shield controls the flow of proteins and molecules, contributing to the understanding of cerebrospinal fluid and its role in brain health.

2) Squid and human brains

Neural link in squid and human brain (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Diemel)

Believe it or not, squid and human brains have a lot in common. Stem cell research revealed that the development of squid embryos mirrors that of humans.

By understanding their neural development, scientists gained insights into the intricacies of brain growth.

3) Role of "junk DNA"

DNA role in human brain (Image via Unsplash/Moritz Kindler)

Genes responsible for human brain growth may have originated from "junk DNA." This revelation suggests that DNA originally thought to be non-functional may have played a significant role in the evolution of our remarkably big brains.

4) Repairing brain injuries with minibrains

Brain injuries (Image via Unsplash/Piron Guillaume)

In a remarkable experiment, cerebral organoids (miniature 3D brain models) derived from human stem cells were transplanted into rats to repair brain injuries. Although the technique is in its early stages, it holds promise for future treatments in humans.

5) Native language and brain wiring

Different languages and cognitive health (Image via Unsplash/Atharva Tulsi)

Your native language may influence how your brain processes information. Research on German and Arabic speakers suggests that language can shape the structural connections of the brain, offering insights into the cultural impact on brain development.

6) Psychedelics and brain connections

Role of different psychedelics on brain (Image via Unsplash)

Psychedelics like LSD may hold the key to treating hard-to-manage depression. These mind-altering substances have shown the ability to bind to serotonin receptors both inside and outside brain cells, triggering the creation of new connections within the brain.

7) Unveiling octopus brain waves

Octopus study (Image via Unsplash/K Mitch Hodge)

Octopuses generate unique brain waves that are unlike any seen in other animals. These slow, long-lasting waves serve an unknown purpose and have piqued the curiosity of scientists worldwide.

8) Decoding chronic pain patterns

Chronic brain studies (Image via Vecteezy)

Scientists have discovered that the brains of individuals with chronic pain display fluctuating patterns of activity directly linked to their subjective experiences.

This breakthrough may lead to targeted therapies that disrupt these patterns and alleviate chronic pain.

9) Pioneering brain surgery in the womb

Neuroscientific development (Image via Unsplash/Patricia Prudente)

Groundbreaking surgery was performed on a fetus to repair a malformed blood vessel in the brain. This first-of-its-kind procedure opens up new possibilities for preventing potential damage or even death before birth.

10) Near-death experience

Eriee near-death experience (Image via Unsplas/Brandon Holmes)

Intriguing research suggests that the brain experiences a surge of activity in the final minutes of life. While theories range from conscious experiences to aberrant electrophysiological activity, this phenomenon remains a captivating field of study.

There's no substitute for reading about and acquainting yourself with new scientific research. If your chosen field leaves you feeling uninspired or unsatisfied, look toward the future.

Scientific research tends to state that if it isn't broken, don't fix it, so to speak. But new questions in any field can create new opportunities for innovation. Here's to a life of curiosity and a future of science.