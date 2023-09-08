10 famous celebrities who don’t drink alcohol  

Trying to quit alcohol? Why not take inspiration from some famous celebrities who don’t drink alcohol and are embracing their sober life?

While many stars have never taken a sip of wine or liquor, others have come a long way struggling with alcoholism and giving up drinking later in life. Although it can be difficult to imagine a celeb without a glass of wine at any Hollywood party, some actors have made the impossible possible.

Top celebrities who don’t drink alcohol

Here are ten famous people who don’t drink and are happily enjoying their sober life:

#1 Tom Holland

Tom Holland starred in Spider-Man Homecoming. (Photo via Instagram/tomholland2013)

Tom Holland, famous for movies like 'Spider-Man Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', is one of the top celebrities who don’t drink alcohol, but he used to drink in the past.

Previously, on a podcast with Jay Shetty, the 27-year-old actor spoke about his relationship with alcohol and revealed that he could only think about having a drink, which scared him.

Holland further said that ‘quitting drinking was the best thing he has ever done’.

#2 Jennifer Lopez

Jlo is among women celebrities who don’t drink alcohol. (Photo via Instagram/Jlo)

Famous for movies like ‘The Boy Next Door’ and ‘Enough’, Jennifer Lopez is also among popular celebrities who don’t drink alcohol.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Mrs. Ben Affleck herself revealed that she doesn’t smoke or have caffeine. The 54-year-old actress believes that these things damage the skin as people get older.

"I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older." – Jennifer Lopez.

#3 Zac Efron

Zac Efron got into rehab twice. (Photo via Instagram/justjared)

After his drug and alcohol addiction led him to rehab twice, Zac Efron decided to get sober and has not been drinking since.

Efron previously said that getting fame and popularity at a young age forced him towards alcoholism. He credits therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous for making him sober.

About his alcohol addiction, the High School Musical actor told Elle:

"You get out of life what you put in. Crossing the line is what leads to greatness."

#4 Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is sober since 2018. (Photo via Instagram/_ben_affleck._)

Ben Affleck, the 51-year-old actor and filmmaker is also among the list of celebrities who don’t drink alcohol.

Famous for movies like ‘The Town’ and ‘Live by Night’, Affleck has always been open about his relationship with alcohol. The award-winning actor has also attended rehab twice.

However, he's now committed to sobriety and has been sober since 2018 after getting alcohol addiction treatment.

#5 Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj credits motherhood for sobriety. (Photo via Instagram/nickiminaj)

In 2022, Nicki Minaj announced her sobriety via X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the famous rapper, she credits motherhood for changing her perspective on life. Announcing her sobriety, Minaj tweeted:

"I used to be happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I am sober.

#6 Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid suffered depression and anxiety. (Photo via Instagram/bellahadid)

Bella Hadid has always been vocal about her battle with anxiety and depression and has also talked about not being able to control herself.

She quit drinking for Dry January, but later, the supermodel revealed that she had not drunk for months and stopped drinking completely. Hadid is now committed to sobriety and hopes to stay like this for the rest of her life.

#7 Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen quit alcohol in 2020. (Photo via Instagram/chrissyteigen)

The 37-year-old model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen, has been sober for three years after quitting alcohol in 2020.

She credits her sobriety to writer Holly Whitaker’s book ‘Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Cultured Obsessed with Alcohol’, which he got from her doctor.

In 2020, she shared a post on Instagram that read:

"I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people, tired of day drinking and feeling like shit at 6 pm, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since."

#8 Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is on the list of top celebrities who don’t drink alcohol. (Photo via Instagram)

Bradley Cooper, famous for his roles in incredible movies like ‘A Star is Born’ and ‘American Sniper’, is among the top celebrities who don’t drink alcohol.

The 48-year-old actor has been sober for two decades after quitting drinking at the age of 29. The actor believes that sobriety has drastically transformed his life, and, now, he feels like himself.

Talking about his sobriety in an interview, he said:

"I was rediscovering myself in this workplace, and it was wonderful."

#9 Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey quit alcohol before turning 20. (Photo via Instagram/lanadelreybr)

The 38-year-old famous singer, Lana Del Rey, known for songs like ‘Say Yes to Heaven’ and ‘Radio’, chose to quit drinking after moving to New York to pursue her passion for music.

The singer has previously spoken about how she battled alcohol addiction for most of her teen years. Before turning 20, though, she decided to quit and take up music seriously.

#10 Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell's addiction started in the late 90s. (Photo via Instagram/naomi)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s addiction to alcohol started in the late 90s when she was at the peak of her fashion career. Her addiction to substances and then alcohol left the model struggling for work and life.

Later, the model joined Alcoholics Anonymous and is now among the many celebrities who don’t drink alcohol.