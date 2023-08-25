10 junk foods that might be harming your child's health

Junk foods are loved by children since they are delicious and flavorful. However these foods are prepared industrially using food additives, some of them being harmful to your child's health.

If you want to improve your child's lifestyle and health, we bring you the list of junk foods bad for you and your child's health.

List of junk foods bad for you and your child

Look to avoid these ten foods for better health:

1) Potato chips

Potato chips contain harmful oils and chemicals (Image via Unsplash/Mustafa Bashari)

Chips are delicious snacks loved by most children. They're either made with thinly sliced potatoes or potato powder.

They're available in various flavors and seasonings. but they might contain harmful substances like acrylamide, linked to cancer. Potato chips are fried in seed oils, including palm oil, cottonseed oil and soybean oil which can cause high blood pressure and heart disease.

2) Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets are highly processed foods. (Image via Unsplash/Tyson)

Chicken nuggets are made using processed meats and the coating contains food additives. They're among harmful ultra-processed foods and should be avoided. Home-cooked chicken is the best way to get high-quality protein.

3) Instant noodles

Instant noodles might contain excessive sodium. (Image via Unsplash/Fernando Andrade)

Instant noodles are among the worst junk foods for your child. They're industrially processed and contain harmful food additives, including artificial flavoring agents, colors, and other chemicals.

Refined carbs are used to make instant noodles and can cause childhood obesity and diabetes.

4) Burgers

Burgers contain harmful seed oils and other additives. (Image via Unsplash/Ilya Mashkov)

The fillings inside burgers are often fried using harmful seed oils that can cause high blood pressure and heart disease. The breads used are made of refined flour and hence should be avoided.

5) Sugary beverages

Soft drinks contain very high levels of added sugar. (Image via Unsplash/Blake Wisz)

Carbonated and sugary beverages should be considered among the harmful junk foods for your child's health.

They contain added sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial food coloring and artificial flavoring agents. These beverages can cause tooth decay and might cause childhood obesity and diabetes.

6) Candies

Candies contain sugar and harmful fructose syrup. (Image via Unsplash/Bill Craighead)

Children love candies and sweets which are among the most popular junk foods. Sweets are exclusively made out of refined sugar, glucose, and fructose syrup and are extremely harmful to overall health and cause tooth decay.

7) Processed meats

Processed meats might contain harmful food additives. (Image via Unsplash/Allen Rad)

Processed meats like sausages and salamis might contain food additives used while processing. It is better to make your child eat freshly sourced meat cooked at home for improved health. Meats provide high-quality protein and processed ones aren't a good choice.

8) Packaged cereals

Cereals might contain added sugar and harmful additives. (Image via Unsplash/David Streit)

Most of the commercially available breakfast cereals contain added sugar and artificial food colorings.

They're among the highly processed foods and might cause long-term harm to your child's health, including childhood diabetes. They can definitely be considered among junk foods.

9) Cakes

Cakes contain high amounts of sugar and fructose syrup. (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Cakes are among the popular junk foods and contain excessive amounts of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup.

For your child's health, it's best to avoid cakes and similar desserts. The high amount of refined flour used in cakes is also harmful.

10) Ice cream

Ice creams are sugary desserts and are harmful for health. (Image via Unsplash/Courtney Cook)

It could be said that ice cream and other similar sugary desserts are among the worst junk foods for your child's health. Apart from sugar, they also contain glucose and fructose syrup, which are more harmful than regular sugar.

