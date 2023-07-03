10 worst foods for high cholesterol

Avoiding the worst foods for high cholesterol can help prevent various illnesses and reduce risk of many severe diseases. The prevalence of high levels of bad cholesterol in the population raises some severe questions about our diet and lifestyle habits.

LDL and VLDL cholesterol are known as bad cholesterol and are markers of inflammation. They're synthesized in the liver during inflammation. High levels of bad cholesterol are related to heart disease and atherosclerosis.

In this article, we bring you a list of the top worst foods for high cholesterol that must be avoided for a healthier life.

Top ten worst foods for high cholesterol

Here are ten foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol:

1) Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is highly susceptible to oxidation during the cooking process and the omega-6 fatty acids present in the oil are the culprits.

These fatty acids are responsible for triggering the inflammatory pathways and causing liver inflammation. Chronic inflammation in the liver triggers the synthesis of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

2) Margarine

Many people consider margarine as a healthier substitute for butter, but that's not the case.

Hundred per cent pure butter contains only 'cholesterol', which is an essential nutrient required for the synthesis of several hormones and cellular components. Dietary cholesterol is not responsible for the synthesis of LDL and VLDL.

Margarine, meanwhile, is made up of hydrogenated seed oils, which contain the same omega-6 fatty acids that cause harm to the liver and triggers synthesis of bad cholesterol. Margarine is undoubtedly one of the top worst foods for high cholesterol.

3) Safflower oil

Safflower oil is another highly oxidizable fat consisting of harmful omega-6 fatty acids that cause inflammation.

Meanwhile, animal fat does not consist of significant amounts of omega-6 fatty acids and does not cause inflammation or any increase in level of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

The fear regarding the connection between bad cholesterol level and animal fats is just a myth. It can be said that safflower oil is among the worst foods for high cholesterol.

4) Sausage

Sausages are ultra-processed foods that contain various additives that can promote inflammation.

Some of the products are also classified as potential cancer-causing agents. These foods can indirectly aggravate the condition. Processed meat must be considered among the worst foods for high cholesterol.

5) Salami

Salami is another ultra-processed food that needs to be avoided to protect the liver and heart. Although salami is not associated with a high cholesterol level, consuming these types of foods may exacerbate the condition.

6) Sesame oil

Sesame oil is often used in packaged goods and snacks. Sesame is a type of seed and, hence, contains omega-6 fatty acids which can be oxidized. These oxidized fatty acids trigger production of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol.

7) Peanut oil

The content of oxidizable fatty acids in peanuts is significant and can trigger inflammation and production of bad cholesterol. Peanut oil should also be avoided along with other seed oils and must be considered among the worst foods for high cholesterol.

8) Palm oil

Palm oil is used in almost all packaged goods, including biscuits. They're one of harmful seed oils and must be avoided completely. Palm oil is considered among the top ten worst foods for high cholesterol.

9) Milk-free ice cream

MIlk-free ice cream is made with hydrogenated seed oils, just like margarine. They contain omega-6 fatty acids and must be considered among foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol.

10) Alcohol

Alcohol doesn't affect the levels of bad cholesterol directly but has an indirect but serious effect on the levels of LDL and VLDL cholesterol in the body. It can also cause fatty liver disease.

