Terry Crews diagnosed with cancerous elements during colonscopy

You might know Terry Crews from his hilarious roles on the big screen, but recently, he had a health scare. During a colonoscopy, Crews' doctor found potentially cancerous polyps in his system.

Don't worry. He's fine now, but this incident raises some important questions about colonoscopies and their role in cancer prevention. Let's dig in and find out why getting checking is essential for all of us!

What happened during Terry Crews' colonoscopy?

In a recent campaign for Lead From Behind, powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Terry Crews underwent a colonoscopy while reprising his iconic character from the movie Idiocracy.

In the video, Terry Crews — dressed as President Camacho — visits his physician for an examination, emphasizing that colon cancer is preventable, and early detection can save lives.

During the 25-minute procedure, the doctor found and removed several polyps that could potentially turn cancerous. Terry's message was loud and clear:

"This s--t will literally save your life."

He urged everyone, especially black men, to get their behinds checked, no matter their age.

Colonoscopy - More than just a test

How it might save your life (Image via Freepik/Pressfoto)

A colonoscopy is a medical procedure that examines the colon and rectum for any abnormalities, including polyps. Polyps are growths that can develop into cancer over time, but if detected early, they can be removed before they become a serious threat.

Who should get a colonoscopy?

Should you be getting one? (Image via Freepik/Pressfoto)

Colonoscopies aren't just for the elderly or those with a family history of colon cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends that most people should start getting screened at the age of 45. However, if you have a higher risk due to family history or other factors, your doctor may recommend starting earlier.

Getting a colonoscopy might not sound like the most glamorous thing, but trust us, it's worth it. Remember Ryan Reynolds? He also underwent a colonoscopy to raise awareness for colon cancer prevention. His doctor even told him:

"This was potentially life-saving for you."

Your health, your responsibility

Prioritize your health. (Image via Freepik)

We get it; no one likes medical procedures, but when it comes to your health, a little discomfort now can save you from much bigger troubles later on. So, don't wait. If you're approaching 45 or have any risk factors, talk to your doctor about getting a colonoscopy.

Let's take a cue from Terry Crews and Ryan Reynolds and prioritize our health. Remember, it's not just about preventing colon cancer; it's about taking charge of our well-being and enjoying life to the fullest.